French PM to outline timetable on possible easing of COVID measures on Thursday

Prime Minister Mark Rutte further eased the Netherlands' coronavirus lockdown, allowing bars, restaurants, museums, theaters and other venues to reopen from Wednesday for the first time this year.But Rutte warned that the move wasn't without risks.“We are taking a big step today to unlock the Netherlands while the infections numbers are really going through the roof,” Rutte said Tuesday.The announcement wasn't all good news for the beleaguered hospitality and cultural sectors, with the opening hours limited to 10 p.m., while professional sports teams will only be allowed to fill stadiums to a third of their normal capacities.Soccer clubs and...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 HOURS AGO