French PM to outline timetable on possible easing of COVID measures on Thursday

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Wednesday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening. Boris Johnson will appear at the despatch box at Prime Minister's Questions later as the row over lockdown parties at No 10 continues. The prime minster, who is expected to be quizzed on his leadership, will be well aware that a group of Tory MPs are believed to be preparing to submit letters of no confidence in him. There need to be 54 letters from Tory MPs to trigger a leadership contest. Only seven are known to have done so, so far. Our political editor Laura Kuenssberg has looked at whether there is a serious threat to the prime minister.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO