Public Health

French PM to outline timetable on possible easing of COVID measures on Thursday

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) – French Prime Minister Jean Castex will...

kfgo.com

BBC

Covid: Leadership threat to PM grows and England rules set to ease

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Wednesday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening. Boris Johnson will appear at the despatch box at Prime Minister's Questions later as the row over lockdown parties at No 10 continues. The prime minster, who is expected to be quizzed on his leadership, will be well aware that a group of Tory MPs are believed to be preparing to submit letters of no confidence in him. There need to be 54 letters from Tory MPs to trigger a leadership contest. Only seven are known to have done so, so far. Our political editor Laura Kuenssberg has looked at whether there is a serious threat to the prime minister.
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

French Senate Approves Latest COVID Measures and Vaccine Pass

PARIS (Reuters) - The French Senate approved on Thursday the government's latest measures to tackle the COVID-19 virus, including a vaccine pass, which has encountered some opposition among the public after President Emmanuel Macron's harsh criticism of the unvaccinated. The Senate backed the COVID measures and legislation for a COVID...
WORLD
Reuters

French PM: COVID protocols could be loosened in February

PARIS, Jan 20 (Reuters) - France's COVID-19 restrictions could be loosened from February onwards, said French Prime Minister Jean Castex on Thursday, who added that the general COVID situation in the country was starting to change in a more favourable manner. Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Dominique Vidalon. Our...
PUBLIC HEALTH
News Channel Nebraska

French education minister criticized for announcing Covid-19 measures from Ibiza

France's education minister has come under fire after confirming reports that he announced stringent new Covid-19 measures for schools while on vacation on the Spanish party island Ibiza. "I regret the symbolism" of Ibiza, Jean-Michel Blanquer told lawmakers on Tuesday. However he did caveat his regret. "In winter it's not...
EDUCATION
Person
Gabriel Attal
raleighnews.net

UK PM Johnson rolling back COVID-19 measures including mandatory face masks

London [UK], January 20 (ANI): British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday (local time) announced the end of COVID-19 measures including mandatory face masks in England. "Our scientists believe that is likely that Omicron wave has now peaked nationally. From now on, Govt is no longer asking people to work from home," he said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kfgo.com

Germany’s Scholz, UK’s Johnson discussed Ukraine border situation

BERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed the situation on the Ukrainian border and agreed that further Russian military aggression against Ukraine must be averted, a German government spokesperson said on Friday. In a phone call on Thursday, Scholz and Johnson...
POLITICS
kfgo.com

France to unveil timetable for easing COVID restrictions

PARIS (Reuters) – France will unveil a timetable for easing COVID-19 restrictions later on Thursday, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said, though he cautioned the wave of Omicron infections tearing through the country had not reached its peak. Attal said France’s new vaccine pass rules would help allow a softening...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wibqam.com

Beijing 2022 eases COVID-19 measures for Games-related personnel – IOC

BEIJING (Reuters) – The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics has adjusted its COVID-19 countermeasures, a statement from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Monday. The changes include the threshold for being classed as positive for COVID-19 being eased and the time period for which a person is deemed a close contact being reduced from 14 to 7 days. The changes have come into effect immediately and apply retrospectively, the statement said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
republic-online.com

COVID Restrictions Eased in England

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Numerous COVID restrictions will be dropped in England because government experts believe the Omicron variant "has now peaked nationally," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Wednesday. As of Jan. 27, COVID-19 passes will no longer be needed to enter large-scale events and the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Scotland's Omicron Covid measures eased

Scotland's Covid restrictions have been eased to allow the reopening of nightclubs and the return of large indoor events. Dr Andrew Buist, who chairs the GP committee at the Doctor's group BMA Scotland, told Radio Scotland: "We all want to get back to normality as soon as we can. "So...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WGN News

NATO sends ships, jets east as Ireland rejects Russia drills

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO said Monday that it’s putting extra forces on standby and sending more ships and fighter jets to eastern Europe, as Ireland warned that new Russian war games off its coast are not welcome given tensions over whether President Vladimir Putin intends to attack Ukraine. The U.S.-led military organization said that it […]
MILITARY
MarketWatch

Putin’s ambitions are bigger than Ukraine, says Fiona Hill: ‘He wants to evict the United States from Europe’

In the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s eyes are on a bigger prize, a top expert on Putin and his country says. “This time,” writes former intelligence officer Fiona Hill in a New York Times op-ed, “Mr. Putin’s aim is bigger than closing NATO’s ‘open door’ to Ukraine and taking more territory — he wants to evict the United States from Europe. As he might put it: ‘Goodbye America. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.’ ”
POLITICS
kfgo.com

Russia, Ukraine warm to Turkey helping ease tensions -Turkish sources

ANKARA (Reuters) – Both Russia and Ukraine are open to the idea of Turkey playing a role to ease tensions between the two countries, as proposed by Ankara in November, Turkish diplomatic sources said on Thursday. Turkey is also holding talks on hosting the next meeting of the OSCE...
POLITICS
AFP

No white smoke in first round of Italy's presidential vote

Italy's parliament failed to make headway Monday in the first round of voting for a new president, a normally low-stakes race that this year risks bringing down the government if Prime Minister Mario Draghi is chosen. The head of state is a largely ceremonial post but the holder wields considerable power during political crises, from dissolving parliament to picking new prime ministers and denying mandates to fragile coalitions.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Ireland raises concern about Russian naval exercises within its airspace

The Irish Government has expressed concern about planned Russian Navy military exercises 240km off Ireland’s south-west coast.The artillery drills at the start of February will take place in international waters, but within Irish controlled airspace and the country’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ).All civilian aircraft will be routed away from the area during the exercises.In compliance with legal requirements, Russia has informed Ireland’s aviation authorities of the planned activities in advance.The Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) insisted there would be no impact to the safety of civil aircraft operations.Ireland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has raised the issue with Russian ambassador...
MILITARY
BBC

PM announces end to Plan B Covid measures

The prime minister has set out plans to return to Plan A Covid restrictions in England from next week, including lifting the recommendation to work from home, and removing the mandate to wear face masks. But Mr Johnson also urged people to be cautious for the remaining weeks of winter,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

IMF's Gopinath says time to 'recalibrate' Covid restrictions

China should begin to "recalibrate" its aggressive anti-Covid policy as other countries are doing, to try to ease the negative impact the pandemic continues to have on global supply chains and economic growth, a senior IMF official said on Tuesday. And if that becomes much more serious, it will not just slow down growth even more but also have very important consequences for global supply chains.
BUSINESS
AFP

Soldiers seize power in Burkina Faso

Soldiers in Burkina Faso on Monday announced on state television that they have seized power in the West African country following a mutiny over the civilian president's failure to contain an Islamist insurgency. A junior officer announced the suspension of the constitution, the dissolution of the government and parliament, and the closure of the country's borders from midnight Monday, reading from a statement signed by Lieutenant Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba. He said the new Patriotic Movement for Preservation and Restoration (MPSR) would re-establish "constitutional order" within a "reasonable time", adding that a nationwide nightly curfew would be enforced. Hundreds of people gathered to celebrate the military coup in Ouagadougou, welcoming soldiers, honking car horns and waving the national flag.
POLITICS

