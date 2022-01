Last year, Ford’s F-150 Lightning arrived on the scene with no small amount of buzz and plenty of auto buyers interested in purchasing what looks to be a powerhouse electric pickup. Ford allowed buyers to reserve Lightnings, which also involved selecting their preferred local dealers. So far, so good. But apparently, some dealers have been taking advantage of the reservation system to charge customers additional fees. And now, Ford has pushed back against this practice.

