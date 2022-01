This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Early Monday morning, a truck was stopped in the area of East Cooper Street and South Ohio Avenue after it failed to come to a complete stop at a stop sign. The truck also did not have license plate lights illuminating the plate to make it visible from 50 feet away. After an investigation, it was determined the driver was intoxicated. Justin Travis Perry, 31, of Sedalia, was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated. Perry was taken to the Police Department for processing and then the Pettis County Jail, pending release to a sober person. A charge of Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility is also being requested.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO