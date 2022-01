“It is important to bear in mind that political campaigns are designed by the same people who sell toothpaste and cars,” Noam Chomsky once said. Right on point, many would agree, considering that more than half of the U.S. adult population concurs that President Joe Biden has made little to no progress on his crucial campaign promise to decriminalize cannabis during his first year in office, according to a new poll conducted by YouGov and The Economist.

