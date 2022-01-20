ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vegan Handbag Cultural Campaigns

By Elena Rahman
TrendHunter.com
 4 days ago

NOIRANCA is a sustainable accessory brand that offers luxuriously-made handbags and accessories. The brand recently launched a new campaign to celebrate African-American culture by highlighting the...

www.trendhunter.com

travelnoire.com

Five Black-Owned Handbag Brands That Travel Well

Handbags are for many occasions. You can carry one to a party, a dinner with friends, among other things. They are also a great accessory when traveling. Supporting a Black-owned brand makes the deal even sweeter. We’ve compiled a list of handbag companies that will surely add style to your...
TrendHunter.com

3D-Printed Leather Handbags

ROCIO and the National Manufacturing Institute Scotland (NMIS) operated by the University of Strathclyde developed a unique new eco-leather bag with 3D printing. The ROCIO handbag has a signature shape and it's usually constructed out of Acacia wood, but for the purposes of testing out a sustainable 3D printing technique, the collaborating partners created a fully structured leather handbag.
TrendHunter.com

Luxury Eco-Friendly Luggage

Italian luxury fashion label Gucci has unveiled its new 'Off the Grid' travel collection, offering an assortment of eco-friendly luggage options for sustainably-minded flyers. The new capsule will be the first installment from the brand's Gucci Circular Lines concept -- a new initiative that supports the brand's use of circular production.
Inhabitat.com

Vegan handbags’ new line was inspired by photography and women

Investing in a long product lifespan is one of the most sustainable actions companies and consumers can make. NOIRANCA, a company singularly aimed at this goal, has debuted a line of handbags with a commitment to protecting the environment. Quality is the primary objective at NOIRANCA, with the belief that...
TrendHunter.com

Military-Inspired Streetwear Bags

HUMAN MADE, a Japanese fashion label founded by NIGO, has announced the launch of its new Spring/Summer 2022 'MILITARY BAG' collection. The rather concise capsule consists of six new carrying styles all offered in bold colorways. Highlighting the collection is HUMAN MADE's signature tote, the HELMET BAG, which features a...
Essence

Gucci Just Launched Its Best-Selling Handbag in New Colors

As far as accessories go, something about shopping for new handbags just reigns supreme. There’s their multifaceted nature – The same tote that can carry you and all of your office supplies through the workweek can serve as your carry-on for a weekend getaway. Then, their ability to lend a new personality to every outfit – For instance, a handbag that comes with a removable sporty-inspired crossbody strap. Gucci handbags come to mind, and we don’t mean to tempt you, but the brand just released four of its most coveted handbags in a new colorways.
TrendHunter.com

Diversity-Focused Kids Apparel

Royal Nation is a newly launched kid's clothing brand offering gender-inclusive premium athleisure wear and outerwear. In addition, the label aims to improve the representation of Black culture in the world of kid's fashion via the use of comic book-like narratives and animations. Superhero-style characters are often used to accompany...
TrendHunter.com

Frat-Themed Menswear

American menswear label PAL Sporting Goods has unveiled its new 'Fraternity' capsule, which will release ahead of its highly-anticipated Spring/Summer 2022 collection. Inspired by vintage collegiate designs, the new capsule offers a wide range of classic frat-themed looks. For example, headlining the release is the PAL FRAT Varsity Cardigan, which features bold Greek lettering and arrives in two colorways: Green/Cream and Brown/Cream. In addition, the concise capsule delivers a series of pullover hoodies, half-zip sweaters, sweatpants, and t-shirts.
TrendHunter.com

Luxurious Neo-Dandy Menswear

Italian luxury fashion house FENDI has unveiled its Men’s Fall/Winter 2022-23 collection -- an expansive assortment of garments that aim to "disrupt the formality of traditional menswear" by riffing on classic "dandy" silhouettes. As a whole, the collection focuses on bold patterns and highly-textured materials; hound's tooth suiting, Vichy...
TrendHunter.com

Upcycled Clothing Textiles

Fibers Unsorted is a series of fabrics made by design studio Envisions in collaboration with the engineering company Imat-Uve. The two companies partnered up to make recycled textile from used clothes that are typically unfit for other recycling programs and end up in landfills. Instead of creating clothing textile waste,...
TrendHunter.com

Ultra-Minimalistic Luxury Watches

The 'UNIMATIC S-Series' is the newest collection from the luxury timepiece manufacturer. The S-Series contains four watches that are each focused on ultra-chic minimalism. With monochrome colors and near-blank dials, these watches are perfect for the modern minimalist. The four watches share a similar design choice. The dial features a...
TrendHunter.com

Dessert-Themed Cosmetic Ranges

E.l.f. Cosmetics launched a new dessert-inspired makeup and skincare line dubbed Cookies 'N Dreams. The new collection features makeup products such s eyeshadows, lipgloss, and primers. It also includes skincare items like face masks. Inspired by chocolate cookies and ice cream, the limited-edition collection is available at Walmart in the U.S. and through e.l.f. Cosmetics' online store.
Elle

10 Of The Best Teeny Tiny Handbags To Buy Right Now

If there's one thing you need to buy this season, it's a teeny tiny handbag. In fact, the smaller the better. Rihanna has been a fan ever since the micro handbag trend emerged at the turn of the decade, while all of the most fashion-forward celebrities from Emily Ratajkowski and Kendall Jenner to Zoë Kravitz have been spotting toting tiny purses around town. Even eight-year-old North West's enviably vast designer bag collection has a good few minis in it...
Santafe New Mexican.com

Veganism is a sham

To be clear, I am not about to shame religious institutions that hold congregants to dietary restrictions like kashruth or halal, I’m about to shame industries that profit off hurting humans and the Earth who love to deflect blame to the general population. I am one of the last...
TrendHunter.com

Barrier Repair Skincare

Byoma is a newly launched skincare brand that's focused on repairing the skin barrier. The seven-product skincare range shares the benefits of a patented tri-ceramide complex with fatty acids, cholesterol and ceramides to provide the foundation of skin that's healthy and comfortable. To support the skin in the best way possible, Byoma creates products that are free from alcohol and fragrance, and its products for all skin types are cruelty-free and vegan.
TrendHunter.com

Lightweight Anti-Pollution Mists

Screen Break by Item Beauty is a brand-new blue light and anti-pollution protection mist and it taps into the benefits of Ashwagandha root, dandelion oil and niacinamide. This new product from the beauty line from TikTok influencer Addison Rae promises to provide an extra level of support for those who are spending extended periods of time on their screens, especially while working or schooling remotely.
