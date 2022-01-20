Vegan Handbag Cultural Campaigns

American menswear label PAL Sporting Goods has unveiled its new 'Fraternity' capsule, which will release ahead of its highly-anticipated Spring/Summer 2022 collection. Inspired by vintage collegiate designs, the new capsule offers a wide range of classic frat-themed looks. For example, headlining the release is the PAL FRAT Varsity Cardigan, which features bold Greek lettering and arrives in two colorways: Green/Cream and Brown/Cream. In addition, the concise capsule delivers a series of pullover hoodies, half-zip sweaters, sweatpants, and t-shirts.
