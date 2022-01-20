Vegan Handbag Cultural Campaigns

As far as accessories go, something about shopping for new handbags just reigns supreme. There’s their multifaceted nature – The same tote that can carry you and all of your office supplies through the workweek can serve as your carry-on for a weekend getaway. Then, their ability to lend a new personality to every outfit – For instance, a handbag that comes with a removable sporty-inspired crossbody strap. Gucci handbags come to mind, and we don’t mean to tempt you, but the brand just released four of its most coveted handbags in a new colorways.

