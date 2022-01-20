ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

50-Year-Old Single Malts

By Grace Mahas
TrendHunter.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe GlenDronach, a distillery in Scotland founded in 1826 by an enthusiastic fellow named James Allardice, recently announced the launch of its first-ever 50-Year-Old Single Malt. The new expression is the brand's oldest and...

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

Related
elitetraveler.com

The GlenDronach Reveals First 50 Year Old Whisky

The GlenDronach has joined the half century club among Scotch whisky distilleries with the release of its oldest single malt to date, a 50 Year Old. With almost 200 years of often tumultuous history, the release marks a significant milestone for the Highland distillery. Despite operating since 1826, The GlenDronach...
DRINKS
Houston Chronicle

A Deep Dive Into the Surprisingly Complex World of Irish Single Malt

If you were to visit a major tourist attraction in the United States that involved slippery rocks and a chance of stumbling into tumultuous, frigid sea, authorities would likely frown upon that site being designated for a whiskey tasting. That’s a lawsuit waiting to happen. Attitudes in Ireland are...
DRINKS
Omaha.com

Snack on this, Omaha: Ultimate Malt Balls from Old Market Candy Shop

Chocolate times three? Yes, please. Every Thursday in Omaha Dines, we will feature a special, staff-tested and recommended snack from a metro-area business. What they are: Crunchy malted milk balls coated in decadent dark, milk and white chocolate. Where you can find it: Old Market Candy Shop, 1005 Howard St.
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Malt Scotch#Malts#Food Drink#Beverages#Glendronach Distillery
grmag.com

Wonderland Distilling releases limited-edition single malt whiskey

Muskegon-based craft distillery Wonderland Distilling is releasing its first-ever, distilled on-premises product — a limited-edition, single malt whiskey aged in apple brandy barrels. Available exclusively at Wonderland’s Muskegon cocktail bar, only 60 bottles will be sold, at $64.99 apiece, with the distillery’s Single Barrel Club and Rocks Society members...
MUSKEGON, MI
thewhiskeywash.com

Whiskey Review: Westward American Single Malt Cask Strength

Editor’s Note: This whiskey was provided to us as a review sample by Westward Whiskey. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives a small referral payment which helps to support, but not influence, our editorial and other costs.
PORTLAND, OR
TrendHunter.com

Single-Serve Boxed Cocktails

Australian company Mandatory Spirit Co. creates pre-mixed cocktails and packages them as single-serve Boxtails. These ready-to-drink cocktails are available in varieties like Mai Tai, Passionfruit Martini and Pink Gin Daiquiri, with the former being the newest addition to the line of cocktails. The company also offers its Boxtails in the...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
TrendHunter.com

Adult-Targeted Energy Drinks

Energy drinks are often targeted towards a younger consumer demographic but are increasing in popularity amongst adults, which is seeing now options like the Lucozade Alert Original being launched. The energy drink is characterized by its non-HFSS (high in fat, sugar or salt) certified recipe that is also low in calories to make it suitable for those looking to boost their energy through the day. The product will be arriving on store shelves starting next month in 500ml standard cans and price-marked cans.
FOOD & DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Single-Cup Workstation Coffee Makers

The conceptual Brewster DCM5000 automatic coffee maker is an ultra-modern take on the classic kitchen appliance that would provide professionals with the ability to craft premium java in an on-demand manner. The appliance is slimly constructed to be suitable for placement on a modern desktop to let a professional easily prepare a fresh cup of coffee without having to get up. The pour-over coffee maker will prepare high-quality java that would be meet the needs of third wave coffee connoisseurs seeking out a way to enjoy hot beverages on demand.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Two popular McDonald’s breakfast items are being discontinued permanently

McDonald’s has delivered sad news for breakfast bagel and wrap lovers, announcing that the popular food items have been removed from its menu permanently.In a statement shared to its Instagram account on Monday 24 January, the fast-food chain said its breakfast bagels and breakfast wraps will not be returning to stores.The items had been temporarily unavailable during the pandemic, when the chain ran a reduced menu. “It is with love and deep respect for one another that we announce that we are parting ways with breakfast bagels and breakfast wraps,” the statement said.“Despite speculation and following a trial separation period,...
RESTAURANTS
TheConversationAU

Natural wines: how are they made and what's the deal with sulfites? An expert explains

I was first introduced to natural wines in Paris about 20 years ago. My initial tasting experience did little to convince me this approach to winemaking would survive. Many showed faults reflecting oxidation or yeast- or bacterial-derived odours that smelled “off”. The natural winemaking strategy has matured dramatically since then and the wines are now making significant inroads in Australia. In Paris and in France generally, natural wines have gone from strength to strength. The natural wine movement in Australia is being driven by consumers from varied backgrounds who, according to one winemaker, demand “transparency and truth around the winemaking process”. Authenticity...
DRINKS
The Morning Call

This Valentine’s Day, make your special someone a cocktail with local wine, spirits

Make this the Valentine’s Day you drink local. We reached out to the members of the Lehigh Valley Wine Trail for some great recipes using their wines and locally produced spirits. So gather up your ingredients, stay home and make a wine cocktail for your loved ones. Before we get to the recipes, a few tips in case you’d rather make your own. Cheryl Paynter, marketing manager at Franklin Hill ...
BETHLEHEM, PA
BGR.com

These 2 popular frozen foods are being pulled from grocery store shelves

Don't Miss: 10 deals you can’t miss on Sunday: $9 COVID tests, $179 AirPods Pro, $40 soundbar, more Here’s one of the unfortunate realities that goes hand-in-hand with buying a regular staple of goods from your local grocery store. It’s the fact that safety concerns sometimes result in product recalls to be aware of. A mishap in a manufacturing facility. Packages not correctly labeling all ingredients — all kinds of problems can result in such a recall. In fact, those of you who’ve recently bought spinach from a Lidl store? You’ll for sure want to be aware of this first recall...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

Comments / 0

Community Policy