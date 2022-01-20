ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Higher Inflation Means More Competition for CRE Assets

By Lynn Pollack
GlobeSt.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSupply chain problems, labor shortages, and the housing shortage are all fueling inflation to eye-popping levels – and...

www.globest.com

GlobeSt.com

Investors Emphasize ESG As They Bid for Properties

Investors are rethinking sustainability in their bids for new properties, with factors like improving resilience, reducing carbon emissions and enhancing employee well-being top of mind, according to a new report from JLL. “The role of buildings in creating a more sustainable future is now in the spotlight,” says Lori Mabardi,...
ECONOMY
GlobeSt.com

Apartment Execs See More Rent Growth 'Baked In' For 2022

Leading multifamily housing operators are coming off a record-breaking year for apartment absorption and experienced near-spectacular rent growth in many markets. For 2022, they see rent growth baked into their leases, practically regardless of how the economy and housing demand fluctuates this year.
HOUSE RENT
KTEN.com

This Asset Class Has the Best Performance Record During High Inflation

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you know that the U.S. is currently in a period of fairly high inflation — the inflation rate was 7.0% in December of 2021. While much of the analysis has been on the political implications of high inflation — and how it impacts Americans ability to afford basic goods like groceries — there is also the matter of how inflation impacts investments. And while inflation can cause trouble for investors, there are investments that perform well in periods of high inflation. According to a recent paper from wealth management services company Northern Trust, the asset class best positioned to protect your portfolio during a high-inflation period like right now is equity-based real assets.
BUSINESS
Telegraph

Higher earners will be worst hit by rocketing inflation

High-earning households will be hit hardest by rampant inflation, with millions of middle-class families sitting on mountains of debt. The spiralling cost of living will likely force the Bank of England to increase interest rates in the near future. However, even a 0.75 percentage point rise in the Bank Rate could have a devastating impact on household finances.
INCOME TAX
GlobeSt.com

Builder Sentiment Dipped In January As Inflation Looms Large

Builder confidence slumped in January as concern remains high regarding inflation and supply chain disruptions, breaking a four-month rise in sentiment. The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index (HMI) has hovered at 83 or 84 for the past three months as demand for new homes remains high. The index gauges builder perceptions of current single-family home sales and sales expectations for the next six months as “good,” “fair” or “poor,” and asks builders to rate traffic of prospective buyers as “high to very high,” “average” or “low to very low.” Any number over 50 indicates that more builders view conditions as good than poor.
BUSINESS
GlobeSt.com

Domestic Growth Markets Offer Opportunity in Affordable Housing

Demand for affordable housing is continuing to outpace supply—a problem that has been plaguing the country for years and one that Jonathan Needell, president and CIO of Kairos Investment Management Company doesn’t imagine subsiding anytime soon. As a result, there is ample investment capital active in the affordable housing sector. To curb the competition, Kairos is focusing on domestic growth markets.
REAL ESTATE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
Newsbug.info

How much is higher inflation hurting you? Here’s how to estimate

Americans are no doubt feeling the squeeze of higher inflation as prices soar at their fastest rate in nearly 40 years — but for some consumers, that pinch could be even tighter. The Department of Labor’s consumer price index (CPI) in December rose 7 percent from a year ago,...
BUSINESS
GlobeSt.com

US Major Hotel Sales Survey for Q4

During 2021, vaccines and booster shots paved the way for a brief return to some semblance of normalcy, however as we enter 2022 the nearly two-year global health crisis is not over. Since the end of November, the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has surged, bringing record high daily counts of infection resulting in many companies further delaying their long-awaited return-to-office. Staffing shortages and the global supply chain challenges continue to wreak havoc on businesses and Omicron has the potential to further disrupt travel including the airline, hotel, and group meeting and convention industries. The good news is that it is not a matter of if, however when, the COVID 19 pandemic will either end or become an endemic disease which would be easier for the world’s population to coexist with. In the interim, the economic devastation wrought by government-mandated shutdowns and restrictions during 2020 are well on their way to healing as even with the recent surge in cases, it does not appear that there will be additional widespread shutdowns or lockdowns.
MARKETS
GlobeSt.com

Fitch Ratings Lowers Outlook For Global Lodging Sector

Fitch Ratings has lowered its outlook for the global lodging sector, citing the spread of the Omicron variant and the reintroduction of travel restrictions. Those factors combined equate to weakened recovery prospects for revenue per available room, or RevPAR, for the first half of 2022. The impact of COVID-19 on international travel will force hotel operators to rely on domestic leisure travel and the eventual return of domestic business travel, the ratings agency said in a statement.
ECONOMY
CNBC

Gold steady as higher yields, dollar counter inflation risks

Spot gold remains neutral in $1,815-$1,830/oz range — technicals. U.S. 10-year Treasury yields hover close to two-year peak. Weakness in Chinese economic data drag Asian shares lower. Gold prices held steady on Monday as market participants gauged the global economic policy outlook, with inflation-based demand for bullion countering hawkish...
BUSINESS
Financial-Planning.com

Asset manager models use ETFs with higher prices, lower returns: study

The trillions of dollars in assets moving into model portfolios should come with a note of caution about ETF costs, returns and how they relate to conflicts of interest, a new study suggests. Asset managers working with financial advisors in a “dual role” through their funds and model investment portfolios...
MARKETS
GlobeSt.com

Why CRE Insurance Prices Are Becoming More Volatile

Commercial insurance prices are rising as increased costs from climate change, the supply chain crisis and inflation take hold, Westchester, a commercial property, and casualty insurance underwriter, said in a new report. Climate change is adding to the expenses insurers need to recoup and plan for, said the authors, as...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Are True Inflation Levels Higher Than CPI Suggests?

The U.S. Labor Department reported on Wednesday a 7% increase in the consumer price index (CPI) in the month of December, the fastest inflation growth since 1982. Some investors are concerned true inflation levels are higher than the CPI suggests. CPI Vs. PPI: To calculate the CPI, the Bureau of...
BUSINESS
MortgageNewsDaily.com

Mortgage Rates Fall Again Despite Higher Inflation Numbers

Interest rates are typically determined by bond market. Mortgage rates, for instance, are directly tied to mortgage-specific bonds know as mortgage-backed securities (MBS). MBS tend to move a lot like US Treasuries despite trends of slightly stronger or weaker performance and Treasuries are the quintessential bellwether for the US bond market.
BUSINESS
CoinDesk

What the Highest Inflation in 4 Decades Means for Markets

It all comes down to market expectations. This episode is sponsored by Nexo, Abra and FTX US. Markets have been nervous since last week’s FOMC meeting minutes revealed the Fed was considering early “balance sheet normalization” or quantitative tightening. At yesterday’s confirmation hearings, Fed Chair Jerome Powell tried to soften the Fed’s stance on QT, saying nothing had been decided. Today, December inflation numbers came in at a 39-year high of 7%. Find out why markets are rebounding in the wake of the news.
BUSINESS
Sun-Journal

Stocks edge higher as inflation report keeps rate hikes on track

Wall Street capped a day of wobbly trading with modest gains for stocks Wednesday, as investors weighed the implications of the latest economic snapshot showing rising inflation. The S&P 500 rose 0.3 percent after veering between a loss of 0.1 percent and a gain of 0.8 percent over the course...
STOCKS

