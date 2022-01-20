ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alidaunia reaches IS-BAO Stage 3

verticalmag.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEstimated reading time 2 minutes, 45 seconds. Alidaunia, a premier aviation company headquartered in Foggia, Italy, announced its helicopter operations and training company have both reached Stage 3 registration for the International Standard for Business Aircraft Operations (IS-BAO). The IS-BAO is developed by the International Business Aviation Council (IBAC)...

verticalmag.com

verticalmag.com

VFS eVTOL directory hits 600 concepts

Estimated reading time 5 minutes, 22 seconds. The Vertical Flight Society (VFS), the world’s leading non-profit organization working to advance vertical flight, announced that the number of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft concepts being tracked in its World eVTOL Aircraft Directory has now reached 600 designs from nearly 350 companies worldwide. The directory is part of the VFS Electric VTOL News website, www.eVTOL.news, the world’s oldest and most extensive online resource on eVTOL aircraft and technology.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
verticalmag.com

Silver King Helicopters: Quality First

Estimated reading time 14 minutes, 46 seconds. Ten years ago, Silver King Helicopters’ one and only aircraft was landing on a makeshift helipad situated on the septic field at Ryan and Missy Hinds’ rural property near Smithers, B.C. Looking back, the couple recalls those early days when their...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
verticalmag.com

Appareo Systems: Lightweight Industry Disruptor

Estimated reading time 8 minutes, 2 seconds. In the early 2000s, when Appareo Systems launched as a small product development and technology company in Fargo, North Dakota, digital flight data management (FDM) was a distant dream in an aviation industry that still primarily relied on analog equipment. Steam gauges and...
FARGO, ND
verticalmag.com

Safran to provide engines on helicopters for French armed forces

Estimated reading time 3 minutes, 22 seconds. Safran is taking a significant role on the H160M Guépard (“Leopard”) helicopter, developed by Airbus for the French armed forces’ Joint Light Helicopter program (HIL), which will replace five different helicopter types currently in service with French forces: Gazelle, Alouette III, Dauphin, Panther and Fennec. Airbus recently received the official confirmation of a first batch of 30 helicopters out of a total of 169 from the French defense procurement agency DGA (Direction générale de l’armement), contracting authority for the HIL program. The contract also includes an order for ten H160 helicopters for the French Gendarmerie, a decision made within the scope of the French aerospace industry support plan.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
verticalmag.com

Defiant executes FLRAA mission profile

Estimated reading time 4 minutes, 55 seconds. The Lockheed Martin Sikorsky-Boeing SB>1 Defiant has successfully completed Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) mission profile test flights, including confined area landings and low-level flight operations. These flights validate Defiant’s relevancy to the Army’s mission, providing agility at the objective (also known as the “X”), and increased survivability, all while reducing pilot workload.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
iheart.com

New COVID Variant Is On The Rise As Omicron Declines

A sub-variant of the omicron strain is reportedly in at least 40 countries and pushing the previous strain aside as its surge has finally declined slightly. The "stealth" omicron variant -- any many scientists have referred to it -- has been difficult to identify due to a lack of genetic characteristics used to initially identify the omicron variant, according to World Health Organization member Vipin M. Vashishtha.
SCIENCE
AFP

US suspends 44 passenger flights to China operated by Chinese carriers

The United States announced Friday that it was suspending 44 Chinese passenger flights from America to the Asian giant in response to restrictive moves by Beijing on US carriers under its Covid-19 protocols. China maintains strict controls over border entry including slashed flights and a "circuit breaker" policy where routes are halted if too many infections are brought in on the flights. China's aviation authority used the circuit breaker policy to cancel flights by American, Delta and United airlines when passengers who tested negative for Covid before takeoff later tested positive once arriving in China. The US Department of Transportation wrote in its order Friday that "actions impairing the operations of Delta, American and United as described above are adverse to the public interest and warrant proportionate remedial action by the department."
U.S. POLITICS
verticalmag.com

British Army flying new attack helicopters

Estimated reading time 6 minutes, 1 seconds. More than a dozen new AH-64E Apaches – one of the most advanced attack helicopters anywhere in the world – are undergoing test flights with the British Army. The helicopters have improved sensors and lethality, upgraded weapons systems and heightened communications...
MILITARY
verticalmag.com

Enstrom Helicopter filing bankruptcy

Estimated reading time 2 minutes, 42 seconds. Enstrom Helicopter Corporation regrets to announce that after 64 years of near continuous operations, Enstrom will be closing its doors on January 21, 2022. Due to several financial difficulties, Enstrom’s owners have directed the company to declare Chapter 7 bankruptcy. The closure...
ECONOMY
verticalmag.com

Bristow Group to provide SAR helicopter services to Netherlands Coastguard

Estimated reading time 2 minutes, 44 seconds. Bristow Group Inc. the leading global provider of vertical flight solutions, announced that the Netherlands Defense Materiel Organization (DMO) has awarded Bristow their prestigious contract to provide search=and-rescue helicopter capacity to the Netherlands Coastguard. The 10-year contract, with two one-year extension options, will...
WORLD
verticalmag.com

Heli Rezia: Mountain Tension

Estimated reading time 19 minutes, 15 seconds. People come from all over the globe for the positive well-being effects for which Switzerland is famous. Whether it’s climbing or skiing in the mountains, relaxing in alpine spas, or through the world-leading life-sciences industry of “health valley,” the country has a reputation for both peacefulness and vitality. Beautiful snow-capped peaks soar into the clouds, while the valley pastures bathe in sunshine. Little wonder that the Swiss enjoy some of the highest living standards in the world.
SKIING

