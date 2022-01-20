Alidaunia reaches IS-BAO Stage 3

Estimated reading time 5 minutes, 20 seconds. Rapid air rescue is needed more than ever during the Covid-19 pandemic. The mission figures for last year, published by DRF Luftrettung, are proof of this. In total, the helicopters and airplanes in the red-and-white fleet received 38,076 alerts, representing a 4 per cent increase in missions compared to the previous year (36,586 missions). The DRF Luftrettung Group also performed more missions last year, with 41,302 in 2021 versus 39,971 in 2020. The red-and-white air rescuers also believe their job is to keep developing and enhancing air rescue. This work can be seen, among others, in the provision of two additional helicopters for catastrophes, the modernization of the H145 fleet with five-bladed rotors, and the start of professional helicopter pilot training at DRF Luftrettung academy.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 5 DAYS AGO