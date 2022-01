Anyone who's bought food, paid rent or looked for a used car recently has come up against the billowing inflation that has engulfed the U.S. economy.And, with surging oil prices keeping gasoline high, so has anyone who’s filled up a car.Energy costs have been one of the main drivers of what’s become the highest inflation in a generation. In recent days, the price of a barrel of U.S. benchmark crude oil hit a seven-year high — $87 a barrel, a dizzying jump of about 36% since Dec. 1.That price spike reversed a nearly equally steep plunge that began in...

TRAFFIC ・ 2 HOURS AGO