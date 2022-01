Planning for the future can be difficult when you’re just starting your career. Especially with 70% of nurses experiencing burnout as of January 2021, financial planning and goal setting probably isn’t a top priority. However, an important part of achieving future goals is by first setting and achieving financial goals. With some planning and consistent goal achievement, you’re on the way to taking control of your future. Not only is that the bigger picture, but you’ll also notice how healthy financial habits can affect your productivity and how succeeding in them can bring increased motivation throughout your nursing career and daily life.

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO