ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Chinese players discover Elden Ring hints hidden in beta test map

By News
Eurogamer.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of Chinese players has analysed the map used in the Elden Ring beta test to uncover secrets about the game. The highly anticipated game is due out next month, with fans eager to learn more about The Lands Between. We won't be including any story spoilers...

www.eurogamer.net

Comments / 0

Related
trueachievements.com

Leaked Elden Ring footage shows glimpse of character creation

Elden Ring continues to be one of the most highly anticipated games of 2022, and now, leaked footage seems to show off the game's character creation process. The footage above comes from YouTuber ER-SA, and while the options seem to be greyed out, we're taken through them slowly, with ER-SA showing off what the character creator might look like. Overall, there's about six and a half minutes of footage for you to check out, with ER-SA apparently occasionally checking to see just how terrifying they can make their character. The response to this leaked footage seems positive, with players praising how good the footage looks — mostly, as one player points out, fans seem to be happy that "the characters don't look like melting wax sculptures anymore."
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

How Difficult is Elden Ring?

Hidetaka Miyazaki is known for two major things when it comes to his games - great lore and even greater difficulty. With so much of the lore still behind closed doors, we know a little more about what kind of challenge Elden Ring holds for us. Here's what we know so far.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

40 Minutes of Gameplay From Elden Ring; New Enemies and Bosses

40 minutes of new gameplay footage from Elden Ring have hit the web. The materials show new enemies and bosses. They also contain spoilers. There are only 37 days left to the release of Elden Ring. Despite that FromSoftware doesn't seem to be willing to show new official trailers or gameplays. However, fans can't complain, because materials from closed online tests (CNT) regularly hit the web - we already wrote about some of them, but they were deleted. Nevertheless, new ones keep appearing.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Animal Crossing: New Horizons players discover a hidden ghost in a wallpaper

Animal Crossing: New Horizons players have discovered a secret hidden in the Graveyard Wallpaper. As you can see for yourself via the Animal Crossing: New Horizons subreddit post just below, the hidden secret in the Graveyard Wallpaper is a ghost. It turns out that this spooky spectre only pops up when you dim the lights in your house, and not only that, but it actually changes positions around the room every time you change the lights.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beta Test#Alphabet#Chinese#Liangshan#Software#Japanese
IGN

Elden Ring Wiki Guide

Evergreen leaves the give off a fight light. This very common medicinal plant can be found in thickets and elsewhere. The Herba is a type of material that is used in crafting to make certain types of consumables.
Eurogamer.net

Sega bringing Total War: Medieval 2 to iOS and Android devices this "spring"

The Creative Assembly's much-loved historical strategy game Total War: Medieval 2 is making its way to iOS and Android devices sometime this spring. The original Total War: Medieval 2 released for PC all the way back in 2006, giving players control of a medieval faction and the tools of government, military, economy, diplomacy, and religion required to shape its historical course across three continents.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
China
Gamespot

Elden Ring's Character Creator Leaks, Still Lets Players Make Eldritch Horrors

While we've caught glimpses at Elden Ring's gameplay from its closed network tests, one thing we haven't been able to see is its character creator in action. However, thanks to a video uploaded to YouTube today, we finally get to see what kinds of characters, beautiful or not, players will be able to make in the upcoming From Software title.
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

Elden Ring New Gameplay Video Showcases Demi-Human NPC Boc

New Elden Ring footage has been shared online, showcasing a new NPC. The new video, which has been shared on YouTube by ER-SA, showcases the demi-human NPC Boc, who is encountered twice in the areas featured in the Closed Network Test. The NPC was not normally available in the test version, however, as it was apparently disabled.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Elden Ring Fans Have Used A Chinese Dialect To Reveal Info On The Game

The dialect is only used by some people in China. Elden Ring fans have come up with a clever way to decipher some of the hidden info from the game. Fans who are eagerly awaiting the upcoming game realized that the language used for runes in the games is actually Yi. A Chinese dialect that is used by around 2 million Yi people in China. In doing so, the amateur sleuths have been able to decipher the meaning of some of the game’s runes and map markers. Be warned that the video below contains some spoilers for Elden Ring. Although they are mild, if you don’t want to know more, read/watch no further!
VIDEO GAMES
Den of Geek

How Elden Ring Will Fix One of Dark Souls’ Worst Features

A notable Elden Ring leak reveals that the upcoming game will seemingly address one of the Dark Souls franchise’s weirdest weaknesses: its character creation system. Recently, YouTuber ER-SA posted a video of Elden Ring‘s character creation system (or at least an early leaked build of it). While you should take some of the details in this video with a grain of salt given that official info on Elden Ring‘s character customization features haven’t been released, it’s worth noting that a number of accurate leaks have emerged from the recent Elden Ring network test. That means that the footage below likely represents at least a working build of Elden Ring‘s final character creation system.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Is Elden Ring a Souls game? Links to Dark Souls, Bloodborne and more explained

Elden Ring looks a lot like many previous FromSoftware games, especially Dark Souls. Is Elden Ring a Souls game or is it something different?. Elden Ring’s gameplay looks very similar to Dark Souls which has led many fans to speculate that it may be part of that universe. The gameplay shown as part of the Elden Ring beta had a lot in common with Dark Souls 3. This has led to some fans worrying that the game won’t match up to the PS5 remake of Demon’s Souls which was developed by Bluepoint Games.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Elden Ring fan estimates we've seen just 13% of the map so far

An Elden Ring player estimates we've seen roughly 13% of the total in-game map. That estimate comes from a post on the Elden Ring subreddit, which you can see for yourself just below. In the post, an eager fan of FromSoftware's new venture has managed to work out the rough size of the closed network test's map, and then contrasted it against the total map area we've seen in Elden Ring to date.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

How to make an enemy bioluminescent in Rainbow Six Extraction

Let It Glow is an early-game objective in Rainbow Six Extraction. Part of the 'Scouting Ahead' track in New York City's missions, it gives you the objective of making an enemy bioluminescent through a wall. Trouble is, the game doesn't explain what this means, or how to achieve it. That...
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Elden Ring sits atop the throne of PLAY’s new cover

The new year is already looking like it’ll be off to a huge start as we dig into some of Elden Ring early. It sits upon the throne that is PLAY #10, out today. There’s not much need to wait around in 2022, as when February arrives it’ll be all systems go for PlayStation. There’s plenty of support for PS4 in the year ahead, but PS5 enhancements are proving it’s already the place to be gaming as we enter this chocka year.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Only 13 per cent of ‘Elden Ring’’s map was on show during the closed tests

One Elden Ring player believes the actual world map will be at least 7 times bigger than what was displayed during recent closed tests. Reddit user AdLivTho used a pixel colour counter to calculate the rough area of the map that was available during the closed test and compared it to the maps FromSoftware Inc has previously revealed.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy