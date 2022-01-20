Chinese players discover Elden Ring hints hidden in beta test map

Elden Ring continues to be one of the most highly anticipated games of 2022, and now, leaked footage seems to show off the game's character creation process. The footage above comes from YouTuber ER-SA, and while the options seem to be greyed out, we're taken through them slowly, with ER-SA showing off what the character creator might look like. Overall, there's about six and a half minutes of footage for you to check out, with ER-SA apparently occasionally checking to see just how terrifying they can make their character. The response to this leaked footage seems positive, with players praising how good the footage looks — mostly, as one player points out, fans seem to be happy that "the characters don't look like melting wax sculptures anymore."

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO