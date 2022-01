The list of developers as part of Xbox Game Studios has been growing year-on-year - and with plans to buy Call of Duty maker Activision Blizzard, is only set to continue. Even if you're not close enough to the games industry to need to know who-owns-who, if you are an Xbox Game Pass subscriber, it can give you an idea of what will be coming in the future - especially with Microsoft's commitment to put everything it makes from its first-party studios onto the subscription service - as well as what's playable now through Xbox backwards compatibility.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO