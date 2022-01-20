ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Rare, untouched coral reef discovered deep in Pacific Ocean

fox7austin.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUp to 230 feet below the surface of the...

www.fox7austin.com

iheart.com

What Are These Dead ‘Sea Monsters’ Washing Ashore?

Rick German and a friend recently spotted a bizarre-looking creature just off the coast of Laguna Beach, California. “We were both just, like, shocked,” he told Inside Edition. “It was massive.” It was a sunfish, a species that can weigh up to two tons. Despite its monstrous appearance, the sunfish is a gentle giant. It’s just one example of unusual sea creatures appearing along the California coast.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
natureworldnews.com

11 Strangest Ocean Creatures That Washed Ashore this Year

The world's oceans seem to have managed to find its way back to the shallows regardless of its vastness, carrying with it its very distinct, even weird, organisms ashore. Live Science was able to enumerate 11 of the strange ocean creatures that washed ashore this year of 2021. Sailor jellyfish...
WILDLIFE
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Puzzled: Tasmanian Devils Have Just Broken the Laws of Scavenging

They are the only known scavengers in the world to have picky diets. If there’s one thing that scavengers do, it’s scavenge: feed on whatever is available, whenever it’s available. Scavengers around the world share this trait, from wolverines across the Northern Hemisphere to spotted hyenas in...
WILDLIFE
natureworldnews.com

Experts Discovered Gigantic Sea Monster Tagged as Earth's Largest Animal

New findings from paleontologists suggest that the Earth's largest known animals did not come from cetaceans after all. Latest study reveals that a gigantic sea creature from a species of ichthyosaurs in the early dinosaur era evolved into the world's most enormous animal, larger than the current kings of the ocean. Such beast lived 244 million years ago and weighed 40 tons measured 60 ft from nose to tail. The prehistoric dinosaur's head alone is as long as a full-grown man.
WILDLIFE
The Independent

Great white shark with huge bite scar sparks frenzy of theories on Instagram: What bites a huge shark?

A huge bite mark on a great white shark photographed off the coast of Mexico is leaving many wondering what creature was big enough to leave scars on the back of one of the ocean's greatest predators. In 2019, Jalil Najafov, a photographer, filmmaker and shark conservationist, was exploring the coastal waters of Mexico with friends when the group spotted a great white shark swimming near their boat. As the group gathered to watch the shark, they noted the massive bite mark on the shark's side. Mr Najafov told CNN Travel that after seeing the bite, he grabbed his...
ANIMALS
studyfinds.org

Rocks found in Greenland reveal Earth was once covered in an ocean of magma

CAMBRIDGE, England — Earth was nothing more than a giant ocean of lava 3.6 billion years ago, according to new research. The planet’s oldest rocks show that the planet’s magma sea was hundreds of miles deep and stretched across Earth’s surface. The rocks also contain the earliest evidence of microbial life and plate tectonics.
EARTH SCIENCE
Interesting Engineering

A Massive Volcano Eruption Is Growing New Landmass in Real Time

As people across the world took a break from their routines and lazed over the weekend, an underwater volcano in the Pacific Ocean did quite the opposite and went into an active frenzy sending plumes of ash and smoke into the sky. And according to emerging footage, a new landmass is being added to the island created by the volcano's eruption, Futurism reported.
SCIENCE
CBS News

Giant bite photographed on huge 15-foot great white shark

Photographer Jalil Najafov took the photo of a lifetime while diving in Isla Guadalupe, Mexico: He spotted a gigantic great white female shark with a ring of teeth marks around her side, encompassing her entire chest. The shocking photo garnered significant attention on social media. "On rare occasions, during mating...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Satellite images show 4,000km-long Saharan dust cloud across Atlantic Ocean

Images from space have captured the massive scale of a Saharan dust storm billowing out over the Atlantic Ocean.The dust plume extends 4,000km (2,500 miles) from the coast of Mauritiania in Western Africa up to Ireland.Pictures of the storm have been captured by Copernicus, the European Union's earth observation satellite.The Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (Cams) forecast that the dust would recirculate towards northwest Europe and the North Sea in the coming days.The dust could reach as far as Iceland nearly 5,000 miles away, forecasters said.Last year, a Saharan dust storm which travelled over the Mediterranean sea had an impact on...
ENVIRONMENT
The Conversation U.S.

Tonga eruption was so intense, it caused the atmosphere to ring like a bell

The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai eruption reached an explosive crescendo on Jan. 15, 2022. Its rapid release of energy powered an ocean tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. West Coast, but it also generated pressure waves in the atmosphere that quickly spread around the world. The atmospheric wave pattern close to the eruption was quite complicated, but thousands of miles away it appeared as an isolated wave front traveling horizontally at over 650 miles an hour as it spread outward. NASA’s James Garvin, chief scientist at the Goddard Space Flight Center, told NPR the space agency estimated the blast...
SCIENCE
earth.com

Scary Sea Monsters That Are Actually Real

70% of the world’s surface is the ocean – and much to the horror of humans through the millennia, scary sea monsters are actually a real thing. They prowl the vast waters of our globe and emerge with terrifying results in stories – and real life. From...
WILDLIFE

