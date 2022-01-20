Rare, untouched coral reef discovered deep in Pacific Ocean

A huge bite mark on a great white shark photographed off the coast of Mexico is leaving many wondering what creature was big enough to leave scars on the back of one of the ocean's greatest predators. In 2019, Jalil Najafov, a photographer, filmmaker and shark conservationist, was exploring the coastal waters of Mexico with friends when the group spotted a great white shark swimming near their boat. As the group gathered to watch the shark, they noted the massive bite mark on the shark's side. Mr Najafov told CNN Travel that after seeing the bite, he grabbed his...

