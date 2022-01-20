ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Des Moines refugees struggle getting dental help

By Linh Ta
Axios Des Moines
Axios Des Moines
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tltCi_0dqnGZom00

Many Afghan refugees resettling in Des Moines are struggling to find oral surgeons who are willing to take Medicaid — resulting in long drives to find care.

What's happening: Some of the refugees arrived with severe oral needs, like root canals and extractions, because they were unable to get care in Afghanistan and at the U.S. base camps, said Kerri True-Funk of USCRI-Des Moines.

  • One Afghan refugee got off the plane in Des Moines with a wadded-up napkin containing several of her teeth.
  • She lost them while chewing gum that someone gave her to keep her ears from popping, said Emily Mendez, of local nonprofit Dental Connections .

Between the lines: The Medicaid reimbursement is so low for dentists in Iowa that many of them lose money if they accept it, resulting in a backed-up system, said Laurie Traetow, executive director of the Iowa Dental Association.

  • And there's been a "significant" decline in dentists accepting Medicaid since the program privatized in 2016, Traetow said.
  • Dentists accepting Medicaid receive about 30-40 cents on the dollar, Mendez said.

Zoom in: There are no oral surgeons that accept Medicaid in central Iowa — resulting in patients seeking care two hours away at the University of Iowa College of Dentistry.

  • Dental Connections said outside of their work with the refugees, they've had to stop taking adult patients themselves, unless they're referred by a community partner. But they still get around 20-30 calls a day from people seeking care.

How it works: When refugees arrive in Des Moines, resettlement agencies help them process Medicaid, which can take up to six weeks, True-Funk said.

  • Nonprofits like Dental Connections are willing to see them in the meantime, where they're able to get regular dental care.
  • But for cases that require surgery, refugees have to be referred to UI or a Cedar Rapids clinic and may wait up to six weeks for an appointment.

Of note: Children have an easier time finding care because they're covered under the Healthy and Well Kids in Iowa program.

What they're saying: If one or two dentists in Des Moines could take a few patients a week, it would make a significant difference both for the refugees and the overstretched organizations, True-Funk told Axios.

  • "Those are intense procedures and you're in a lot of pain and you have to think about being in the car for hours on top of that," she said.

Editor's note: This story has been revised to include an update from Dental Connections that the nonprofit is unable to take all adult patients that haven't been referred by a community partner, not only Medicaid patients.

Comments / 8

Irish Hammer
3d ago

let's see, a refugee from another country is having difficulty finding dental care? what you should have said is people from outside the country with no job, no Healthcare is seeking handouts because the dental industry won't care for them because dental work is not health threatening. I don't get dental care if I don't pay for it. here's the problem, our government are allowing border crossings at an alarming rate and expect the taxes payer to pick up the tab. I'm soooooo tired of being forced to pay taxes, my money in the first place, and havi g my hard earned money go to or for someone else. I'm done posting now. gotta get to work.

Reply(3)
8
Nancy Kurt
3d ago

Exactly. Because they are afraid of being canceled or called a racist. Some of those people were snuck into our state in the dead of night. And now it's the tax payers responsibility to foot the bill for their dental an health care!!!

Reply
4
Dawn-Kevin Brickman
3d ago

Well here's a solution DMACC has dental hygienic program and is in need of people to practice on. $35 for a cleaning. Sign them up!

Reply
4
Related
Axios

Des Moines addiction treatment facility plans to expand

An outpatient addiction and gambling treatment facility on Des Moines' east side is slated to expand its operations. Driving the news: The City Council approved Prelude Behavioral Services' rezoning request for its property at 3451 Easton Blvd. last week. Why it matters: Alcohol and substance abuse has increased in Iowa,...
DES MOINES, IA
Axios

Polk County lands up to $60M more in rent assistance

Polk County will receive up to $60 million more in federal emergency rent assistance that had previously been allocated to the state, according to county administrator John Norris' memo to supervisors last week. Why it matters: Polk County families need the help and federal officials have threatened to reclaim a...
POLK COUNTY, IA
Axios Des Moines

Iowa's carbon pipeline race meets growing opposition

Resistance is growing to proposals for multi-billion-dollar networks of underground pipelines that would cross Iowa and capture carbon dioxide from ethanol or fertilizer plants.Why it matters: While the proposals claim the projects would greatly reduce greenhouse emissions, they're raising controversy among environmentalists and community leaders.Groups like the Sierra Club claim the Iowa proposals are “false climate solutions” that “take us farther away from climate goals.”And others argue the projects don’t benefit their communities. What's happening: At least four counties have announced opposition to the use of eminent domain to seize property for the proposed pipeline projects.Meanwhile, a "pro-landowner" Republican lawmaker...
IOWA STATE
Axios

Bald eagles are everywhere in Iowa. Here's how to see one

Step aside, Midwest neighbors — Iowa is the belle of the ball when it comes to attracting bald eagles this winter. Driving the news: Not only are these large raptors actively out and about right now — you'll likely find groups of them hanging around together. What's happening:...
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Des Moines, IA
Society
State
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Society
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
Axios

Ankeny parents call for special school board election

Parents and community members are kicking off a petition drive Friday to call for a special election to fill a contested Ankeny school board seat. Driving the news: Board member Deshara Bohanna resigned earlier this month with about two years left on her term. The remaining members could have called...
ANKENY, IA
Axios

Deidre DeJear explains decision to sit while officers recognized

Deidre DeJear, a prominent Democrat running for governor, is speaking out about why she didn't join a standing ovation acknowledging Iowa's law enforcement during Gov. Kim Reynolds' state address last week. Driving the news: Iowa Field Report, a conservative news outlet, tweeted a picture of DeJear sitting during the governor's...
POLITICS
Axios

Des Moines' newest "smart home" proposal

A developer is proposing to build 15 new "smart homes" in Des Moines. Why it matters: The row house project at the corner of Fleur and Willowmere drives would incorporate some of the latest technology for automated tasks into the housing design, such as apps or voice-controlled features. Driving the...
DES MOINES, IA
Axios

Iowa puts recycled plastic roads to the test

Iowa is testing a new recycled plastic mixture in asphalt in several spots across the metro in hopes of extending the life of roadways. Why it matters: Inclement Iowa weather, like today's Saskatchewan screamer, can take a serious toll on our roads. Taxpayers could save tens of millions of dollars...
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afghan Refugees#Medicaid#Dental Clinic#Dental Connections#Ui
Axios

Iowa's contact tracing wanes as COVID-19 surges

More Iowa counties are deciding to call it quits with COVID-19 contact tracing efforts. Driving the news: In the past two weeks, both Johnson and Linn counties have ended their contract tracing programs. Why it matters: Tracing can help slow the spread of the disease by alerting more people of...
IOWA STATE
Axios

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds wants tax cuts and teacher bonuses

Gov. Kim Reynolds gave her fourth annual Condition of the State address Tuesday night, prioritizing tax cuts and worker shortages in her speech. Gradually set income tax to a flat 4% rate over the next four years, as well as eliminate retirement income tax. Reduce state unemployment benefit eligibility from...
IOWA STATE
Axios

New record COVID-19 level found in Des Moines metro wastewater

A record level of COVID-19 was detected in Des Moines metro wastewater last week. Why it matters: A recent surge, driven by Omicron, is likely underreported. And at-home rapid tests aren't included in many case counts, both locally and across the country. "Not everyone gets tested but everyone has to...
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Axios Des Moines

Polk County may help Italian American center purchase mansion

Polk County will consider allocating $100,000 to assist the Italian American Cultural Center of Iowa in purchasing the Butler Mansion.Why it matters: The 1930s home at 2633 Fleur Dr. will double as a historical museum, as well as an upscale event center with conference and rental room facilities, under the group's plan.Driving the news: County supervisors will consider the proposal to give the center a grant, paid through gaming revenue, on Tuesday.State of play: The center paid $3.3 million for the property in December 2020 under a contract that requires a $2.9 million balloon payment that's due Jan. 1, 2023, the Business Record reports.The current balance is $1,045,000, according to the county's resolution.Of note: The center has already relocated. Its longtime location at 1961 Indianola Ave. is now owned by Optimae LifeServices.
POLK COUNTY, IA
Axios Des Moines

Tips for finding COVID-19 tests in the Des Moines area

I ate what seemed to be unusually bland French onion soup from Panera the other day that, combined with holiday mingling, prompted COVID nervousness.Was it a mediocre day in the kitchen? Or was I — like many others — positive for COVID-19?I was able to track down a test and ultimately, it was bad soup.For any of you worried about a potential exposure, here are my tips and tricks for finding a COVID test near you.Use a test tracking siteThe best and easiest one to use is Test Hunter from Todd Brady, who created the vaccine hunter site earlier this...
DES MOINES, IA
Axios

Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie's 2022 goal: Defeat the pandemic

Overcoming the pandemic — specifically trying to get more people vaxxed and to take precautions more seriously — is Des Moines' top concern, Mayor Frank Cownie told Axios. State of play: About 70% of Iowans ages 12 and older are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, including roughly 65% of those eligible in Polk County.
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack's son joins pipeline company

Jess Vilsack has taken a job as the general counsel of Summit Carbon Solutions, Mother Jones reports.Catch up fast: Summit was started by GOP "kingmaker" Bruce Rastetter. The Ames-based company has proposed a $4.5 billion carbon capture pipeline project that would cross 30 Iowa counties, including Polk.Vilsack is the son of former Iowa Democratic Gov. Tom Vilsack, who is the current U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary.Why it matters: Summit will rely on ethanol-friendly policies that Tom Vilsack has advocated for during much of his political career.Jess Vilsack's new gig could potentially obligate his dad to recuse himself from decisions that directly affect the pipeline project, Mother Jones reports.Editor's note: This story has been updated to remove a reference to a Jan. 7 Iowa Utilities Board meeting that was misattributed to the proposal.
INDUSTRY
Axios

Polk County and Des Moines aim to maximize federal bucks in 2022

Determining how to best spend federal stimulus allocations is a top priority for Polk County and Des Moines in 2022, Polk County Supervisors Chairperson Angela Connolly and DSM city manager Scott Sanders told Axios. Flashback: Iowa governments were allocated almost $2.7 billion last year as part of a pandemic recovery...
DES MOINES, IA
Axios

Why a COVID-19 surge is underreported in Polk County

People who test positive for COVID-19 using at-home rapid tests are not included in official case counts unless the results are verified using a PCR test, Polk County Health Department spokesperson Nola Aigner Davis told Axios. Why it matters: A recent surge in COVID-19 cases is underreported. The growing use...
POLK COUNTY, IA
Axios

Des Moines' YMCA affordable housing deal falls through

A Chicago-based developer's agreement to purchase the YMCA property in downtown Des Moines has been terminated, Leisha Barcus, CEO of the Y's Greater Des Moines branch, told Axios yesterday. Why it matters: The Wellmark YMCA is one of the biggest fitness centers in the metro and — while it remains...
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

Axios Des Moines

Des Moines, IA
747
Followers
566
Post
193K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Des Moines, anchored by Jason Clayworth and Linh Ta, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/des-moines/

Comments / 0

Community Policy