ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Scottish minister hits out at ‘ideologically-driven’ attack on BBC

By Craig Paton
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RuQoq_0dqnGJwO00

Scotland’s Culture Secretary has hit out at the UK Government for what he described as a “ideologically-driven” attack on the BBC

UK Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said on Sunday that the announcement of the freezing of the licence fee at £159 for two years “would be the last” – indicating there could be a different funding model put in place for the corporation after that.

Her announcement drew the ire of opposition politicians and staff at the BBC, with Labour’s shadow culture secretary Lucy Powell describing it as “cultural vandalism” and presenters Richard Bacon and Dan Walker decrying the comments.

Scottish Government minister Angus Robertson has now also taken aim at Ms Dorries, calling on Holyrood’s Constitution, Europe, External Affairs and Culture Committee to lobby the UK Government over the issue.

Mr Robertson also raised fears over the future of Channel 4 after reports emerged last year that the UK Government would privatise the station.

“We need to be concerned about threats to the BBC and Channel 4 at the present time,” he told the committee on Thursday.

“The UK Culture Secretary – my opposite number if you want to call her that – Nadine Dorries announce this week, gleefully, the freezing of the BBC licence fee with an implicit threat that it may be cut entirely.

“Regardless of the criticism that I, you or anybody else may have about aspects of the BBC – and I do – they are a very important part of the commissioning ecosystem for film and TV and I wouldn’t wish to see that diminished, and the same goes for Channel 4.

“There’s a potential for regressive steps if the UK Government’s ideologically-driven attacks on the BBC and Channel 4 continue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bmTOd_0dqnGJwO00

“Any influence that you can bring to bear as a cross-party committee to try and protect public service broadcasters and the commissioning of independents, especially through Channel 4, is something that we should all be working together and across parties to make sure we’re protecting as well as we can.”

Mr Robertson’s comments came as the Scottish Liberal Democrats filed a motion in Holyrood in support of the corporation.

Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton described scrapping the licence fee as a “cynical and desperate tactic” that would send the BBC into “a managed decline”.

He added: “The BBC plays an important role as an educator as well as producing enlightening and challenging drama.

“It is now, and has been for the best part of a century, renowned the world over both for the scope and quality of its journalism.

“Undermining the BBC now, at a time when fact-based journalism is increasingly under threat, would be beyond foolish. We must not allow it to happen.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s resignation inevitable, says Scottish Tory chief whip

The resignation of the Prime Minister as a result of the parties held in and around Downing Street during lockdown is “an inevitability”, the Scottish Conservative chief whip has said.Pressure is mounting on Boris Johnson as the investigation by senior civil servant Sue Gray into a number of gatherings continues, with her findings reportedly set to be published this week.But regardless of the outcome of the investigation, Stephen Kerr said it will likely spell the end of Mr Johnson’s tenure in Number 10.When asked if the Prime Minister can survive, the Tory MSP said: “No.”He told BBC Scotland’s Sunday Show:...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory MP says she was told she was fired because of her ‘Muslimness’

A Tory MP has accused a Government whip of telling her that she was sacked from her ministerial post because her Muslim faith was “making colleagues uncomfortable”.Nusrat Ghani lost her job as a transport minister in a mini-reshuffle in February 2020 following the resignation of Sajid Javid as chancellor.In an interview with The Sunday Times, she said that in a briefing afterwards with the whips, she was told that her “Muslimness” had been raised as an issue at a meeting in Downing Street.“It was like being punched in the stomach. I felt humiliated and powerless,” the MP for Wealden told the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory MP says she was sacked as minister because her Muslim faith ‘made colleagues uncomfortable’

A Conservative MP claimed she was told her Muslim faith was “making colleagues feel uncomfortable” after asking why she was sacked as a minister. Nusrat Ghani, who lost her government job in 2020, told The Sunday Times she had asked a party whip about the decision and was told her religion was discussed at a Downing Street meeting. The former transport minister also said she was told there were concerns she was not doing enough to defend the Tories against allegations of Islamophobia. Her remarks brought immediate condemnation from Ms Ghani’s colleagues in the Conservative Party and have also...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angus Robertson
Person
Lucy Powell
Person
Nadine Dorries
The Independent

Boris Johnson news - live: Government accused of ‘abandonment of moral compass’ amid claims of MP threats

The chair of the Commons sleaze committee has accused the government of a “complete abandonment of any kind of moral compass” amid allegations of whips threatening MPs. Chris Bryant claimed he had spoken to “about a dozen” Tory MPs who had been pressured in this way.Meanwhile, the ex-Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson says Boris Johnson is “unfit for office” as pressure mounts on the PM to resign over fresh partygate and blackmail claims.Baroness Davidson, who took her seat in the House of Lords last year after stepping down at Holyrood, was a vocal opponent of Mr Johnson’s Tory leadership...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnson under pressure to hold inquiry into MP’s ‘Muslimness’ sacking claim

Boris Johnson is under mounting pressure to hold an inquiry into claims a junior minister was sacked because of her “Muslimness” after a second Cabinet minister called for an investigation.Health Secretary Sajid Javid followed Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi in insisting that the incendiary allegations by Nusrat Ghani were properly looked into.In an interview, Ms Ghani said that following her dismissal as a transport minister in February 2020, she was told by a Government whip that her faith made colleagues “uncomfortable” and that her career would be “destroyed” if she tried to complain.In a fresh statement on Sunday, the MP for...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scottish Labour#Scottish Government#Uk#External Affairs#Culture Committee#Channel 4#The Uk Government
Telegraph

There’s an obvious way for the BBC to defeat Nadine Dorries’s attack

It’s difficult to see Nadine Dorries’s decision to freeze the BBC licence fee as anything other than a punishment beating. I don’t doubt her sincerity when she says she wants to protect Britons from rising costs, but freezing the licence fee for two years is better seen as a marker of government displeasure rather than a serious attempt to hold back prices. After all, set against the heavy burden of rising fuel prices – which might cost the average family hundreds of pounds – an extra tenner or so added to the licence fee pales into insignificance.
U.K.
newschain

Blair criticises ‘attacks’ on BBC amid licence fee debate

Sir Tony Blair has said it would be a “big mistake” for the Government to “jeopardise” the future of the BBC amid debate over the licence fee. The former prime minister, 68, defended the broadcaster and described it as an “internationally renowned institution” and a positive force for the country.
U.K.
BBC

Licence fee freeze will hit programmes, BBC director general says

BBC services and shows will have to be cut as a result of a funding gap arising from the latest licence fee deal, its director general has said. Tim Davie said the settlement, which will see the cost of a TV licence frozen for the next two years, "will affect our frontline output".
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
Advanced Television

Ministers blunt Dorries’ BBC axe

Rishi Sunak, UK finance secretary, has led a cabinet pushback against calls by culture secretary Nadine Dorries for an end to the BBC licence fee from 2027. Sunak told Dorries there had not been any cabinet discussion, a view shared by colleagues, according to the FT. On January 17th Dorries...
ECONOMY
TechRadar

BBC licence fee is on the way out – but what could replace it?

The UK government has announced plans to freeze the BBC licence fee for two years as part of a major review of the long-standing funding model. Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries told Parliament that the fee will remain fixed at £159 until April 2024, when it will then rise in line with inflation until the current Royal Charter expires on December 31, 2027.
ECONOMY
SFGate

U.K. Culture Minister to Speak at Creative Coalition Festival 2022 Amid Row Over BBC Funding

British culture minister Nadine Dorries is set to speak at the 2022 Creative Coalition Festival alongside political opponent Keir Starmer. Dorries, who is the secretary of state for digital, culture, media and sport, will give the welcome address at the festival’s Feb. 1 opening after being introduced by Creative U.K.’s chief executive Caroline Norbury and TV and radio presenter Swarzy, who hosts the festival’s opening day.
U.K.
The Independent

Labour must take centre ground from Tories now, says Tony Blair

The Labour Party must capitalise on the defection of a red wall Tory MP by laying claim to the centre ground, Sir Tony Blair has told The Independent.Christian Wakeford, the MP for Bury South, crossed the floor this week, adding to Boris Johnson’s woes as he remains mired in the Partygate scandal.The former prime minister said the moment had a “bigger significance” than the Partygate row and Sir Keir Starmer should use the moment to win over those who voted Conservative in 2019.He said: “It does show that there’s a group of people who maybe backed the Tories for the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Who is Conservative MP Nusrat Ghani?

Nusrat Ghani has made headlines by claiming that she was demoted from the position of transport minister in 2020 due to her Muslim faith.Speaking to The Sunday Times, Ms Nusrat said a Government whip told her that her “Muslimness” had been raised as an issue and an MP had said her faith was making others “uncomfortable”.Chief whip Mark Spencer later identified himself as the whip Ms Ghani had spoken to but denied the substance of the alleged conversation.Ms Ghani, 49, was born in Kashmir to Pakistani parents and grew up in Birmingham.She worked in an investment bank, charities and the...
WORLD
The Independent

PM orders inquiry into Nusrat Ghani claim of Islamophobia in ministerial sacking

Boris Johnson has ordered an inquiry into claims made by a former minister that she was sacked because of concerns about her “Muslimness”.Following a phone conversation with Nusrat Ghani on Sunday evening, the Prime Minister has asked the Cabinet Office to “establish the facts” regarding the claims of Islamophobia made by the Conservative MP.A senior Cabinet Official civil servant, Sue Gray, is already carrying out a separate investigation into allegations that lockdown-busting parties were held in Downing Street.Ms Ghani has claimed that she was removed as a transport minister because of concerns about her Muslim faith.She said that when she...
WORLD
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘reinstates Tory leadership team to help save his premiership’ amid party scandal

Boris Johnson has reportedly reinstated his Tory leadership team and set up a spreadsheet to keep tabs on MPs’ loyalties amid concerns he will face a no-confidence vote over the party scandal. The prime minister is relying on the group who helped him triumph in the 2019 leadership contest and has started scrutinising every Conservative MP to determine if they are on side, undecided, or eager to kick him out, according to The Times. Transport secretary Grant Shapps is reportedly playing a central role in shoring up support for the beleaguered PM and has dusted off the spreadsheet of MPs...
POLITICS
The Independent

Travel testing abolished for fully vaccinated travellers to the UK: the key questions

Fully vaccinated travellers to England and Scotland will no longer have to take a “day two” test if they arrive after 4am on 11 February. The decision, which has been demanded by the travel industry for months, will reduce the cost and complexity of international journeys – and remove some of the obstructions for overseas visitors.Even more signficantly, unvaccinated travellers need no longer quarantine on arrival, though they will need to take multiple tests.Most foreign countries continue to impose some restrictions on visitors from the UK.What’s the background?The UK government spent most of 2020 saying that Covid testing for travellers...
TRAVEL
The Independent

The Independent

451K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy