Austria to drop extra travel requirements for Brits

By Lucy Thackray
The Independent
 4 days ago

Austria will scrap its “virus variant list” - which currently subjects Britons to extra travel restrictions - from Monday 24 January, the tourist board has announced .

The UK has been on the list since 25 December, along with countries including Denmark and the Netherlands.

Due to fears about the Omicron variant, countries on the list are currently subjected to extra travel rules, meaning only travellers with a booster jab can avoid quarantine on arrival in Austria.

Everyone else permitted to enter has to self-isolate for 10 days after arrival.

From Monday, UK travellers who have had either two or three vaccine jabs will be able to enter without quarantine - those who have only had two jabs will need to present a negative PCR test result from within the past 72 hours.

Children under the age of 12 do not need proof of vaccination/recovery or a PCR test if accompanied by fully vaccinated (two doses) adults.

The current “virus variant list” rules remain until midnight on Sunday.

The tourist board has also clarified the rules for expiry dates on proof of vaccination.

The time-limit on an NHS Covid Pass is stricter when travellers are using it to gain access to venues while in Austria - the second vaccination dose “expires” after 180 days, meaning Brits will need a booster jab after that time period in order for their pass to be valid.

However, when showing a Covid Pass to enter the country, travellers get a more lenient time limit on the second vaccine dose of 270 days.

“From 1 February 2022, two-dose vaccinations are only valid for 180 days when IN Austria. However, for ENTERING the 270 days remain in place. The booster vaccination is valid for 270 days in both scenarios,” reads a statement on Austria.info.

Austria is the second most popular ski destination for British travellers after France - with both countries imposing strict travel rules on the UK this winter following the emergence of the new coronavirus variant.

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

Covid testing for travellers has ‘outlived its usefulness’ as measures scrapped

Double-vaccinated travellers will no longer need to take a coronavirus test when arriving in the UK as the policy has “outlived its usefulness”, the Transport Secretary has said.Grant Shapps said post-arrival lateral flow tests will no longer be required as restrictions were “firmly placed in the past”.He told the Commons the move would help the aviation industry to “take back to the skies”.Mr Shapps told MPs that the definition of fully vaccinated as “two doses of an approved vaccination or one dose of a Janssen vaccine” would remain for now.But that the rules for those who did not count as...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

France bars unvaccinated from restaurants, sports venues

People who aren't vaccinated against COVID-19 are no longer allowed in France’s restaurants, bars, tourist sites and sports venues unless they recently recovered from the virus.The new law came into effect Monday requiring a “vaccine pass” that is central to the government’s anti-virus strategy.France is registering Europe’s highest-ever daily coronavirus infection numbers, and hospitals are continuing to fill up with virus patients, though the number of people in intensive care units has dropped in recent days.The government has imposed few other restrictions amid the surge in the omicron variant, focusing instead on the vaccine pass, approved by France's parliament and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid tests scrapped for fully vaccinated arrivals

Coronavirus testing for fully vaccinated travellers arriving in England will be axed, Boris Johnson has announced.The Prime Minister did not confirm when the travel rules will be eased, but it is likely to happen before the February half-term break.This will be a major boost for travel firms and families planning an overseas trip.On a visit to Milton Keynes Hospital on Monday, Mr Johnson said: “What we’re doing on travel, to show that this country is open for business, open for travellers, you will see changes so that people arriving no longer have to take tests if they have been vaccinated,...
The Independent

‘Use them or lose them’: airline slot rules to tighten this summer

Airlines holding valuable slots at Britain’s busiest airports will have to use them at least 70 per cent of the time this summer or hand them back.Permits to take off and land at busy airports – notably Heathrow and Gatwick – are among carriers’ most valuable assets. British Airways has more than half the slots at Heathrow, while easyJet has almost half of the slots at Gatwick.Normally the “80:20” rule applies, requiring airlines to fly for at least 80 per cent of the summer or winter season allocations, or see their slots handed to other carriers.But during the pandemic, the...
The Independent

Stowaway flies from South Africa to Amsterdam inside plane wheel

A stowaway managed to survive the 11-hour journey from South Africa to the Netherlands while hiding inside the wheel of a cargo plane.The unidentified man was discovered by Dutch authorities when the aircraft touched down in Amsterdam at Schiphol Airport on 23 January.Believed to be between 16 and 35 years old, the man was discovered alive after the harrowing journey but with a low body temperature.“We learned that a person was found having stowed away on a cargo plane at the airport's cargo platform this morning,” a Schiphol Airport spokesperson told CNN.Ground crew notified the authorities as soon as the...
WORLD
The Independent

Airlines demand government rules out border closures in response to future variants of concern

The leaders of seven of the biggest airlines serving the UK have asked the health secretary to assure travellers there will be no further “knee-jerk universal testing or hotel quarantine” in response to future Covid variants.In a joint letter, coordinated by the industry body Airlines UK, they call on Sajid Javid to “rule out border closures and flight bans in response to future variants of concern”.When Omicron was identified in late November, flights from South Africa to the UK were immediately grounded. Arriving travellers from 11 African countries were placed in hotel quarantine. The “red list” was abandoned on 15...
The Independent

Airline bosses call for end to Covid travel restrictions in letter to Government

The chief executives of the UK’s largest airlines have written to the Government to demand an end to coronavirus-related travel restrictions.In the letter, they ask that restriction-free travel is restored “at the very least” for those who are fully vaccinated.They say that Omicron is in retreat and evidence shows that travel restrictions have a “limited effect” in preventing the spread of Covid-19.The UK Government was already due to review travel requirements for England next week.The letter is signed by the heads of Ryanair, Easyjet, Loganair, British Airways Virgin Atlantic, and Jet2, as well as the chief executives of holiday...
TRAVEL
AFP

Covid tests to end for arrivals into UK: govt

The UK government said Monday it will scrap compulsory Covid tests for fully jabbed arrivals and quarantine for unvaccinated travellers, in what it called "a new phase" in its pandemic strategy. Currently, fully vaccinated arrivals are required to take a lateral flow test within two days, while those not jabbed must self-isolate for 10 days and take several tests before and after travel. Outlining the changes to the rules, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told MPs from February 11 those requirements would be axed, to make travel easier and cheaper, and provide "certainty" for the sector. "It's obvious to me now that border testing for vaccinated travellers has outlived its usefulness and we're therefore scrapping all travel tests for vaccinated people," he said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Travel industry welcomes end to testing for fully vaccinated arrivals to UK

The aviation industry, travel firms and ferry companies have welcomed the imminent abolition of testing for fully vaccinated arrivals to England. The prime minister said the so-called “day two” test is to be suspended, though he did not say when. Charlie Cornish, chief executive of Manchester Airports Group, said: “This change will be welcomed by the millions of vaccinated people who are desperate to travel and will now be able to do so – restriction-free – for the first time in more than a year.“Travel restrictions do very little to stop the spread of variants like Omicron. Removing them will...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

First flight lands on Covid-free island - now the island is no longer Covid-free

The island of Kiribati had managed to stay Covid-free for the entirety of the pandemic - but when the first flight touched down last Friday, two-thirds of the passengers onboard tested positive for the virus.The independent island nation in the Pacific Ocean, population 119,000, reopened its borders on 10 January for the first time in 10 months.A Fiji Airways flight from Fiji to the Kiribati capital of South Tarawa on 14 January was the first aircraft to land after the reopening.But on-arrival testing showed that 46 of the 54 people onboard were infected with Covid-19. Authorities say the travellers...
WORLD
The Independent

Nearly all Covid restrictions to be lifted in Ireland from tomorrow

Almost all Covid restrictions will be lifted in Ireland from 6am on Saturday, the country’s premier Micheal Martin has confirmed.The only rules to remain in place will be the wearing of masks, self-isolating after testing positive for the virus, and Covid passes for international travel.A phased return to the workplace will begin from Monday, while normal hours will resume in the hospitality industry this weekend.Taoiseach Micheal Martin told the nation it was “time to be ourselves again”.“Today is a good day,” he said in an address from Government Buildings in Dublin. “Humans are social beings and we Irish are more...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

