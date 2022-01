I totally agree with Steve Moran, whose letter to the editor in January’s Richmond Review says “Closure of the Upper Great Highway, at all, is idiotic.”. Closing it during the week to commuters creates a problem and clogs Sunset District streets. Closing it on weekends also creates a problem for all those who wish to go to the beach from all areas of the City and beyond. It would be crazy to eliminate the parking that exists now, creating a dearth of parking for beach goers. We don’t need a walkway because there already is one above the beach, and for bicycles, there should be a bike lane, as there are on many streets.

RICHMOND, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO