One of two stolen vehicles seized by Mississippi law enforcement stolen again after taken to tow yard

A stolen vehicle recovered during a search for a murder suspect didn’t stay in the hands of law enforcement very long when it was stolen a second time after being taken to a local tow yard.

Deputies with the Pearl River County Sherriff’s Department were looking for a murder suspect out of Baton Rouge when they found two stolen vehicles.

Maj. Marc Ogden with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department said the operation took place on Jan. 14 when investigators assisted the U.S. Marshal’s Service in locating a suspect wanted for murder out of Baton Rouge. That operation took them to a home located at 122 Entrekin Road where the suspect was thought to be staying.

After determining the suspect was not at that location, investigators ran tags on vehicles parked at the home and learned that two of the vehicles had been reported stolen recently, one was a 2010 Dodge Challenger taken from Jefferson Parish, La., and the other was a 2010 Cadillac CTS reported stolen from Hancock County.

A search of the premises located a distribution amount of marijuana. As a result of the findings, three suspects staying at the home were arrested.

Ogden said the suspects were identified as 20-year-old Griffin Batiste, 21-year-old Tyrese Batiste and 30-year-old Paul Flot, all of which gave a home address of 122 Entrekin Road.

Griffin and Tyrese were both arrested for two counts of receiving stolen property for the vehicles and Flot was arrested for two counts of receiving stolen property and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, Ogden said.

The vehicles were taken to a local tow company, but sometime between 8:30 p.m. Monday and 8:30 a.m. Tuesday someone broke into the tow yard and stole the Cadillac, Ogden said.

Ogden said he was later notified that the suspect being sought for murder had since turned himself in to the U.S. Marshal’s Service.