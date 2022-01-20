ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearl River County, MS

One of two stolen vehicles seized by Mississippi law enforcement stolen again after taken to tow yard

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03FoJP_0dqnBmRy00

A stolen vehicle recovered during a search for a murder suspect didn’t stay in the hands of law enforcement very long when it was stolen a second time after being taken to a local tow yard.

Deputies with the Pearl River County Sherriff’s Department were looking for a murder suspect out of Baton Rouge when they found two stolen vehicles.

Maj. Marc Ogden with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department said the operation took place on Jan. 14 when investigators assisted the U.S. Marshal’s Service in locating a suspect wanted for murder out of Baton Rouge. That operation took them to a home located at 122 Entrekin Road where the suspect was thought to be staying.

After determining the suspect was not at that location, investigators ran tags on vehicles parked at the home and learned that two of the vehicles had been reported stolen recently, one was a 2010 Dodge Challenger taken from Jefferson Parish, La., and the other was a 2010 Cadillac CTS reported stolen from Hancock County.

A search of the premises located a distribution amount of marijuana. As a result of the findings, three suspects staying at the home were arrested.

Ogden said the suspects were identified as 20-year-old Griffin Batiste, 21-year-old Tyrese Batiste and 30-year-old Paul Flot, all of which gave a home address of 122 Entrekin Road.

Griffin and Tyrese were both arrested for two counts of receiving stolen property for the vehicles and Flot was arrested for two counts of receiving stolen property and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, Ogden said.

The vehicles were taken to a local tow company, but sometime between 8:30 p.m. Monday and 8:30 a.m. Tuesday someone broke into the tow yard and stole the Cadillac, Ogden said.

Ogden said he was later notified that the suspect being sought for murder had since turned himself in to the U.S. Marshal’s Service.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
County
Pearl River County, MS
Mississippi State
Mississippi Cars
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Pearl River County, MS
Crime & Safety
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi woman arrested after 2 young children found alone in hotel with drugs, drug paraphernalia, police say

A Mississippi woman is behind bars after police say they found her two young children locked in a room with drugs and drug paraphernalia. “Thanks to Child Protective Services and Lee County Judge Staci Bevill and her office for their assistance. A tragedy was narrowly avoided in this case. We are so thankful these kids were located and are safe,” Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka said in a facebook post.
TUPELO, MS
Magnolia State Live

Two Mississippi teens charged with at least 7 counts of auto burglary, connected to crimes in two counties — possibly more

Two Mississippi teens have been arrested and charged with multiple counts of burglary across two Mississippi counties. Dylan Ray Guy, 19, from Jayess, and Ja’Quan Sibley,18, from McComb, have been taken into custody in connection to several burglaries in Walthall and Lincoln County. In Lincoln County, both teens are...
LINCOLN COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Murder#Law Enforcement#Baton Rouge#Dodge#Cts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi congressman backs bill that would send fentanyl smugglers to jail for life

One Mississippi congressman believes that those caught smuggling fentanyl into the country should pay by spending life behind bars. Mississippi Congressman Michael Guest joined Tennessee Congressman Tim Burchett, who introduced legislation that would increase the sentence of those found guilty of smuggling fentanyl into the United States to life in prison.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi couple arrested, reportedly caught on game cameras stealing catalytic converters

A Mississippi couple has been arrested after they were reportedly caught on game cameras stealing catalytic converters. On Friday, January 14, 2022, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department took a report of catalytic converters being stolen on County Road 244. After investigating the incident the Sheriff’s Department discovered the suspects...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Former Mississippi emergency manager arrested, accused of creating fictitious invoices and defrauding county thousands

The former emergency manager for Covington County has been arrested after he was indicted for fraud and embezzlement by a local grand jury. State Auditor Shad White announced today Special Agents from his office have arrested former Covington County Emergency Manager Gregory Sanford. A $17,063.59 demand letter was presented to Sanford upon his arrest. The demand amount includes interest and investigative expenses.
COVINGTON COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Man found dead with small blanket in parked car on Mississippi road in bitter cold night

A 66-year-old man was found dead sitting behind the driver’s seat of his parked car on Old Washington Road on Thursday night. Adams County Coroner James Lee said the cause of his death is unknown, however it appears as if he may have died of natural causes. Temperatures outside were below freezing and the car’s engine was not running. He had a small blanket draped across his upper body, Lee said.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
66K+
Followers
5K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy