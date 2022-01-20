ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri State Highway Patrol says disregard the Caped Crusader-themed alert

KUCB
 5 days ago

Good morning, I'm A Martinez. An urgent text message went out to all of Missouri from the State Highway Patrol. It...

www.kucb.org

Comments / 0

Related
tonyskansascity.com

SHOW-ME HIGHWAY PATROL JOKER ALERT!!!

A bit of evening fun for Missouri movie buffs . . . A text message alert sent out an alarm for the Joker's car making its way thru Gotham City . . . This likely confused locals who aren't savvy enough to turn their alerts off already. Here's the statement...
MISSOURI STATE
lakeexpo.com

No Emergency: Highway Patrol Says Tuesday's 'Blue Alert' Sent To Cellphones Was An Accident

If you got a confusing emergency alert on your cellphone yesterday—and then a followup alert saying it had only been a test—well, it was only a test. The Missouri State Highway Patrol sent out a notice on Tuesday that a routine test of their Blue Alert system, which can emergency disseminate messages to the public, had accidentally gone out to the public.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri Highway Patrol Focuses on Human Trafficking Awareness this Week

(Missourinet) For three days this week, the state highway patrol is focusing its attention — and public messaging — on the issue of human trafficking. Missouri Highway Patrol spokesman Capt. John Hotz (hots) explains:. Captain Hotz says they are working with others who are on the road:. Some...
MISSOURI STATE
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Fatal crash east of Granby on US-60, Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Team investigates

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 3:15 p.m. Monday afternoon Newton County Central Dispatch was alerted with reports of a serious crash east of Granby, Mo. at US-60 and State Route M. Granby Fire, Newton County Ambulance and Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol was notified. US-60 and State Route M, Newton County, Mo. location of fatal...
GRANBY, MO
b969fm.com

Missouri Highway Patrol Accidentally Puts Out APB for The Joker

The real mistake here is they didn’t use the Bat-Signal…. People in Missouri got an alert from the highway patrol on Tuesday, asking folks near “Gotham City” to be on the lookout for a green-and-purple 1978 Dodge 3700 . . . the exact car THE JOKER drove in the first Batman movie with Jack Nicholson.
MISSOURI STATE
iheart.com

Gotham City, Missouri Mistakenly Sends Out Batman-Themed Alert

Missouri residents got an unusual alert sent to their phones on Tuesday. The State Highway Patrol sent out an 'Emergency Alert' for Gotham City, MO - about a 'Purple/Green 1978 Dodge 3700GT'. Gotham City, of course, is the home of Batman - and the car is the one driven by...
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Highway#Gotham City#The State Highway Patrol#Copyright Npr
americanmilitarynews.com

Missouri Highway Patrol sends errant alert about searching for vehicle from ‘Batman’

The Missouri Highway Patrol on Tuesday evening sent out an errant alert that said authorities were searching for a purple and green 1978 Dodge 3700GT in Gotham City, Missouri. The problem: It was intended as a test message. There is no Gotham City, Missouri, and that’s the vehicle used by the Joker in the 1989 film “Batman,” starring Michael Keaton as the caped crusader and Jack Nicholson as the maniacal villain. The license plate in the accidental alert read “UKIDME.”
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Missouri Highway Patrol troopers arrest 2 in marijuana bust

MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol arrested two from California in a large marijuana bust. The bust happened after a traffic stop in Webster County. Investigators say they confiscated 187 pounds of pot from the vehicle. The two men from California face drug trafficking charges. Troopers say this...
WEBSTER COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests Unionville man on multiple drug-related allegations

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Unionville man in Putnam County Thursday night January 13 on multiple drug-related allegations. Forty-year-old Nathan Wharton was accused of felony possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams of marijuana, felony possession of the controlled substance methamphetamine, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also accused of driving while revoked.
PUTNAM COUNTY, MO
Jake Wells

Video Footage Of Snowplow Damaging Over 30 Vehicles On The Ohio Turnpike

snowplowKrzysztof.A.Kubicki, CC BY-SA 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0>, via Wikimedia Co. Be careful out there on the road in the snow and ice! You never know when things can become very, very dangerous! News Channel 5 has video footage of a snowplow driver throwing ice and snow into the oncoming traffic causing both damage to other vehicles.
CBS Chicago

Illinois State Trooper, Woman Found Shot Dead In Car On Southeast Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man who was a trooper with the Illinois State Police and a woman were found shot dead Monday afternoon in a car in the East Side neighborhood. Chicago Police said at 1:38 p.m., a witness who was walking by found the bodies of the 30-year-old man and the 31-year-old woman in the car parked in the 11000 block of South Avenue E, a few blocks from the Indiana state line. The victims had both been shot in the head and were pronounced dead at the scene. A weapon was recovered. Illinois State Police confirmed the man, Antonio Alvarez, was...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS LA

1 Killed While Trying To Change Tire On 118 Freeway In Mission Hills

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — At least one person has died in a multi-vehicle crash on the westbound 118 Freeway in Mission Hills. (credit: CBS) Three people, including one who was pronounced dead at the scene, were involved in the crash that was reported at about 7:30 a.m. on the westbound 118 Freeway, just before the transition road to the 405 Freeway. A white cargo truck and and a sedan were involved in the crash, according to the California Highway Patrol. It’s not clear how the collision happened, but at least one person with the sedan was changing its tire when the cargo truck hit the sedan, the CHP said. One person was trapped in the cargo truck and a work truck towing a trailer, and both needed to be extricated from the wreckage, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Both men were taken to the hospital in serious condition. Several lanes were closed for the rescue and fatal crash investigation, but the transition road to the 405 Freeway remained open.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy