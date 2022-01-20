ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Cardstream partners with BigCommerce

thepaypers.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUK-based Cardstream has offered its PCI-compliant payment gateway to BigCommerce, an Open SaaS ecommerce platform. Mobile optimised, BigCommerce integrates with digital wallets such as Apple Pay and Masterpass. BigCommerce...

thepaypers.com

Comments / 0

Related
thepaypers.com

aye4fin partners with Stripe for payments

Germany-based payment and marketplace company aye4fin and payment service provider Stripe have entered into a strategic partnership for marketplace and online retailer payments. As part of the partnership, Stripe will bring the infrastructure, products, and tools that digital companies need to process their payments effectively. aye4fin has experience in international...
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Accel to invest in BizCarta to enhance presence in managed security practice

India-based fintech Accel has announced it is acquiring a minority stake in BizCarta Technologies, a cyber security consulting and services company based in Bangalore. This initiative is in line with the company's objective of expanding its IT security services portfolio. The company will be setting up a Security Operations Centre in Chennai to offer managed security services. The move to acquire BizCarta was initiated in April 2020 but delayed due to Covid related uncertainties.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Bybit launches Bybit NFT Marketplace

Bybit has launched Bybit NFT Marketplace, a non-fungible token (NFT) platform that aims to streamline digital ownership and support the development of blockchain gaming and the metaverse. The Bybit NFT Marketplace is set to become a one-stop shop that brings together artists, creators, and collectors. Bybit users will not be...
VIDEO GAMES
thepaypers.com

LiquidX expands its technology offering

LiquidX, a technology solutions provider for working capital, trade finance, and trade credit insurance, has expanded its technology offering to include reporting capabilities for securitization facilities. LiquidX sourced and facilitated a USD 125 million accounts receivable (A/R) finance program for a USD USD 20 billion company in the Technology Media...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Payment Gateway#Fraud#Infrastructure#Cardstream#Apple Pay#Masterpass
thepaypers.com

Banque du Trésor signs upgrade agreement with Capital Banking Solutions

Capital Banking Solutions has announced the signing of an upgrade agreement with Banque du Trésor de la Côte d’Ivoire to support them in the version upgrade of their Core Banking System and Digital Banking platform. Banque du Trésor has also selected CapitalCompliance from Capital Banking Solutions to...
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Moroccan startup Chari raises bridge round at USD 100 mln valuation

Morocco-based ecommerce startup Chari has raised a bridge round of funding that values the company at USD 100 million, to test the BNPL services with its existing customers. Chari allows traditional proximity store owners in Morocco to order products and have them delivered. It works with more than 50% of the proximity stores in Casablanca, Morocco, has expanded into Tunisia, and in August announced the acquisition of mobile credit book application Karny.
BUSINESS
Omaha.com

Anderson Partners

DAN SWOBODA NAMED CO-OWNER OF ANDERSON PARTNERS - AN OMAHA MARKETING AND ADVERTISING AGENCY Anderson Partners is excited to announce Dan Swoboda as co-owner. Swoboda joins fellow co-owners Krista Meisinger and Deb Murray in leading the local marketing and advertising agency. Swoboda has been with the company since 1999 and has held the role of director of creative services since 2011. Deb Murray, president and co-owner, says, "Dan always brings a fresh creative perspective that gives life to the work we do for our clients. I've had the privilege of working with Dan for many years, and I am appreciative of what he brings to Anderson Partners and our clients." Swoboda began his career with Anderson Partners in July 1999 as art director. What he enjoys most about Anderson Partners is walking into a new challenge each day - "It's motivating to collaborate with this team and discover new, creative ways to solve problems." In his new venture as co-owner, Swoboda says he's most excited about exploring opportunities with clients and helping them succeed. "We have a talented team that's just as passionate about delivering great work to our clients as I am."
OMAHA, NE
pctonline.com

Fleetio Partners with Fleetyr

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Fleetio, a leading fleet maintenance software, has selected Fleetyr as a preferred development services provider for third-party software integrations. Fleetyr uses Fleetio's application programming interface (API) to integrate mutual customers' existing software systems with Fleetio to allow for data sharing, visibility and automation. This connectivity allows users to make better data-driven decisions and ensure a safer and more productive fleet.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
hotelbusiness.com

Partner news

This week’s Partner News is highlighted by M3 and Asksuite winning Hotel Tech Awards; Virgin Hotels expanding its partnership with InnSpire; and myDigitalOffice receiving a strategic investment from Cove Hill Partners. Read about all that and more below. More from the Hotel Tech Awards…. M3 and Asksuite were honored...
HAWAII STATE
thepaypers.com

Paysafe extends its partnership with transcoin.me

Cryptocurrency exchange transcoin.me has extended its cooperation with Paysafe to add a cash-based payment solution for buying cryptocurrency. Customers across Europe who prefer to use cash for online transactions can now use Paysafecash, one of Paysafe’s eCash solutions, to add cash into their transcoin.me fiat account. Transcoin’s existing suite of payment methods already includes Paysafe’s digital wallets Skrill and NETELLER.
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

Script3 launches YieldBlox

Script3, DeFi studio, has launched YieldBlox, a Stellar-based decentralized protocol. YieldBlox enables users and services to lend and borrow directly from one another without the need for third parties. YieldBlox is the first DeFi protocol built on the Stellar blockchain. It aims to further the goal of global equitable economic...
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

Vartana announces its launch with USD 57 mln

Vartana, a provider of managed checkout and BNPL options for businesses, has announced its launch with USD 57 million in seed funding. The new capital includes USD 7 million in equity led by technology firm Audacious Ventures and USD 50 million in debt from i80 Group, a specialty finance firm providing capital and support to breakthrough fintech and proptech companies. Participation in the round also included Flex Capital and several angel investors.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Entrust enables eIDAS-certified cloud signing services

US-based identity, payments, and data protection specialist Entrust has announced the completion of the Common Criteria evaluation of its Remote Qualified Signature Creation Device (QSCD). After completing the Common Criteria evaluation of the Entrust Remote Signing solution, Trust service providers can now guarantee the control of signers via digital signature...
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

StoneX expands into digital payments

US-based fintech StoneX has launched its digital payments initiative through its Global Payments Division to expand its range of payment solutions. StoneX, a provider of cross-border payouts to emerging markets, will leverage its global client relationships, cross-border capabilities, and in-country payments services to provide a fully integrated offering. Company officials...
TECHNOLOGY
thepaypers.com

authID.ai launches augmented Verified Platform Version 2.4

US-based identity verification company authID.ai has delivered Verified Platform Version 2.4 with a more streamlined experience, increased speed, and augmented AI. Verified is a facial biometric authentication solution, that prevents cybercriminals and credential-stuffing bots from infiltrating accounts and seizing assets, thereby facilitating organisations secure their platforms, data, and users. The product allows users to verify their identities seamlessly with a selfie capture on the smart devices they use.
SOFTWARE
thepaypers.com

NymCard partners with DAPI

NymCard, a UAE-based BaaS provider, has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Data Aggregation and Payment Initiation provider DAPI. NymCard’s recent partnership with DAPI solves for a pertinent point of friction by enabling fintech’s end customers to top up or load their card accounts from any local bank account in real-time, and at a fraction of the cost, making most of the fintech’s business models more profitable.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Mastercard partners with Coinbase

Mastercard has partnered with Coinbase to allow people to purchase non fungible tokens (NFTs) with their debit and credit cards. Coinbase is working with Mastercard in order to classify NFTs as ‘digital goods’ and unlock a new way to pay using payment cards. Coinbase only recently entered the...
CREDITS & LOANS
thepaypers.com

Worldine partners with Kilo Health for expansion plans

Europe-based payments and transactional services company Worldline has been selected by digital health and wellness platform Kilo Health as its digital payments partner to boost the latter’s international expansion strategy. With an estimated global market worth at USD 1.5 trillion, the health sector experienced a surge in the pandemic...
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

IXOPAY partners with GoCardless

Austria-based payment orchestration platform IXOPAY has teamed up with GoCardless to enable merchants to collect recurring and one-off payments across over 30 countries. GoCardless and IXOPAY automate the collection of both one-off and recurring payments, such as invoices and subscriptions, enabling businesses to receive payments from their customers on the date they’re due. All payment details are controlled and reconciled from within the IXOPAY platform. This lets users benefit from greater visibility over their payments, in-depth reporting functionalities, and risk management tools.
TECHNOLOGY
sgbonline.com

JD.com Partners With Shopify

Chinese online retailer JD.com announced it had formed a strategic partnership with Ottawa-based Shopify to help U.S. merchants sell their products in Mainland China. The partnership marks a step up in the China expansion for Shopify and is another in JDs internationalization trajectory. It will also open access to JD’s 550 million customers in China as Shopify clients.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy