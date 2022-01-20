Cardstream partners with BigCommerce

DAN SWOBODA NAMED CO-OWNER OF ANDERSON PARTNERS - AN OMAHA MARKETING AND ADVERTISING AGENCY Anderson Partners is excited to announce Dan Swoboda as co-owner. Swoboda joins fellow co-owners Krista Meisinger and Deb Murray in leading the local marketing and advertising agency. Swoboda has been with the company since 1999 and has held the role of director of creative services since 2011. Deb Murray, president and co-owner, says, "Dan always brings a fresh creative perspective that gives life to the work we do for our clients. I've had the privilege of working with Dan for many years, and I am appreciative of what he brings to Anderson Partners and our clients." Swoboda began his career with Anderson Partners in July 1999 as art director. What he enjoys most about Anderson Partners is walking into a new challenge each day - "It's motivating to collaborate with this team and discover new, creative ways to solve problems." In his new venture as co-owner, Swoboda says he's most excited about exploring opportunities with clients and helping them succeed. "We have a talented team that's just as passionate about delivering great work to our clients as I am."

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO