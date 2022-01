DEBARY, Fla. (WESH) - A Florida woman feels “lucky to be alive” after she was tackled by a bear while walking her dogs. Neighbors helped save her from the attack. The victim named Aydee, who didn’t want to share her last name, was walking her dogs Thursday evening in a DeBary, Florida, neighborhood when she was attacked by a mother bear protecting her three cubs.

