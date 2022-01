Animoca Brands, a Hong Kong-based outfit that has managed to put its stamp on popular NFT and metaverse brands, has raised roughly USD 360 million in fresh funding. The new funding brings the company at a valuation of more than USD 5 billion. It’s a big leap from the USD 2.2 billion valuation the company was assigned in October when it raised a USD 65 million round. The company has now raised an estimated USD 604 million. The capital raise involved the issue of 111,173,515 new shares, which investors bought from Animoca Brands at the equivalent of USD 3.24 per share.

