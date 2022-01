As the pandemic stretches on, staying home is not always an option. Even if they are traveling less, more and more people are finding it necessary to travel during the pandemic. But thanks to COVID, traveling has gotten less sustainable. Naturally, COVID safety tops travelers’ list of concerns. Unfortunately, many of the things we do to stay safe when we travel increase the carbon footprint of our trips. As people prioritize safety over sustainability, the bright side is that people are becoming more aware of the tradeoffs they are making.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO