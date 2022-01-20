ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket to launch spy satellites from California next month

By Eric Ralph
teslarati.com
Cover picture for the articleThe US National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) says that SpaceX’s first West Coast launch of 2022 is scheduled no earlier than (NET) 8:37 am PST (16:37 UTC), February 2nd. Surprisingly, the announcement is identical to a launch target that the US Space Systems Command (SSC) put forth as far back as September...

The Independent

Space Force successfully launches two ‘neighbourhood watch’ satellites to keep tabs on ‘critical orbit’

Space Force successfully launched two “neighbourhood watch” satellites that the newest US military service will use to keep tabs on “critical orbit.”The satellites were launched onboard a 196ft tall United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 from Florida’s Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.Space Force says that it will use the satellites to monitor other high altitude satellites used by communications relay stations, military spacecraft among others.The two Geosynchronous Space Situational Awareness Program (GSSAP) satellites will orbit the earth around 22,300 miles above the equator.At such a high altitude it takes 24 hours to complete just one orbit of Earth, allowing stable views...
NASA updates status of SpaceX’s next two astronaut launches

NASA has updated the status of SpaceX’s next two crewed Falcon 9 launches – one fully private and the other for the space agency. According to NASA, SpaceX’s first all-private Crew Dragon mission to the International Space Station has been delayed a month to allow additional technical and scheduling issues. Mission customer Axiom Space has yet to confirm or comment on the delay. NASA Commercial Crew Program manager Steve Stich also says that SpaceX’s next NASA astronaut launch will break a record for crewed Falcon booster reusability.
SpaceX Falcon 9 delivers 49 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket delivered 49 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit from Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral Tuesday night. The mission was scheduled to take flight Monday night, but SpaceX pushed the launch to Tuesday at 7 p.m., hoping for more favorable weather conditions.
SpaceX launches third Falcon 9 in 12 days

For the company’s third Falcon 9 launch of the year, SpaceX orbited another batch of Starlink satellites adding to its ever-growing internet constellation. Falcon 9 left Earth at 9:02 p.m. EST Jan. 17, 2022, from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. This was actually the second opportunity for liftoff as the initial plan was to take to the skies at 7:04 p.m. EST. SpaceX did not give a reason for the delay.
SpaceX Falcon 9 booster becomes fourth to launch and land ten times

For the fourth time, a SpaceX Falcon 9 booster has successfully completed ten orbital-class launches and landings. A day later than planned, Falcon 9 booster B1060 lifted off from Kennedy Space Center’s Pad 39A at 9:02 pm EST (02:02 UTC) on Tuesday, January 18th. Carrying an expendable Falcon upper stage and 49 Starlink V1.5 satellites, the booster performed its job without issue, boosting the payload and second stage mostly free of Earth’s atmosphere and about a quarter of the way to orbital velocity (2.2 km/s or Mach 6.5). As is now routine, B1060 then separated from the upper stage, flipped around, coasted to an apogee of ~130 km (80 mi), reentered Earth’s atmosphere, and touched down on one of SpaceX’s drone ships.
WATCH LIVE: SpaceX scheduled for a Falcon 9 launch

Kennedy Space Center, Fla. (KKTV) - SpaceX is scheduled to launch a Falcon 9 with 49 Starlink satellites Tuesday night. The launch was originally expected to take place from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida at about 5:04 p.m. The time changed to 7:02 p.m. You can watch the launch live in this article from the 11 Breaking News Center.
SpaceX rocket launches Tuesday night after delay

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — SpaceX successfully launched another batch of satellites into space Tuesday evening. The Falcon 9 rocket launched more than four dozen Starlink satellites into space from the Kennedy Space Center. The launch for the 49 satellites was originally set for Monday night but was...
WISe.ART NFT Marketplace to Mint in February its first NFT to be Generated from Space Using its WISeSat.Space Satellites Successfully Launched last week with SpaceX

WISeSats satellites launched last week are working correctly and communicating via VaultIC encrypted communications despite working in extremely low temperatures conditions. During the testing phase, which will take 2-4 weeks, WISeKey will activate the NFT and then execute in mid-February with the launch of a prestigious NFT. The NFT launched...
SpaceX fully installs Super Heavy booster’s ‘aerocovers’

For the first time, SpaceX has more or less installed a full set of ‘aerocovers’ on a Super Heavy booster prototype. Designed to protect the booster from both itself and Earth’s atmosphere during ground testing, liftoff, ascent, and reentry, Super Heavy’s the structures amount to thin, steel shells mounted on metal box frames. The most obvious aerocovers slot over the top of six racks of equipment installed on the outside of Super Heavy’s aft end, giving the booster a sort of utility belt of hydraulic systems, pressure vessels, avionics, and heat exchangers. Unsurprisingly, those racks are festooned with electronics, composites, and thousands of feet of wiring and thin plumbing – none of which are particularly suited to sit a few dozen feet from the fury of 29-33 Raptor engines or near the leading edge of a hypersonic reentry vehicle.
How to watch SpaceX launch 2,000th Starlink satellite tonight

SpaceX is looking to set a strong pace for launches in 2022 as its third Falcon 9 mission of the month is scheduled to blast off from Cape Canaveral in Florida Monday evening. This will be the second Starlink mission of the year, with 49 of the company's low-earth orbit flying broadband routers ready to be deployed about 15 minutes after blast-off.
SpaceX Launches New Planet Satellites in Transporter-3 Mission

SpaceX‘s Transporter-3 rideshare mission has launched a new set of 44 satellites made by Planet Labs for Earth observation. Planet said Thursday its Flock 4x batch of SuperDove satellites flew aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket under a multi-launch rideshare agreement between the two companies. Flock 4x raises the...
Virgin Orbit launches a rocket carrying 7 satellites

Jan. 13 (UPI) — Virgin Orbit kicked off an ambitious launch schedule for 2022 on Thursday by sending seven small satellites into space aboard a rocket launched from a jet high above the Pacific Ocean. The LauncherOne rocket ignited around 2:53 p.m. PST from under the wing of the...
