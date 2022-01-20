SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket to launch spy satellites from California next month

For the first time, SpaceX has more or less installed a full set of ‘aerocovers’ on a Super Heavy booster prototype. Designed to protect the booster from both itself and Earth’s atmosphere during ground testing, liftoff, ascent, and reentry, Super Heavy’s the structures amount to thin, steel shells mounted on metal box frames. The most obvious aerocovers slot over the top of six racks of equipment installed on the outside of Super Heavy’s aft end, giving the booster a sort of utility belt of hydraulic systems, pressure vessels, avionics, and heat exchangers. Unsurprisingly, those racks are festooned with electronics, composites, and thousands of feet of wiring and thin plumbing – none of which are particularly suited to sit a few dozen feet from the fury of 29-33 Raptor engines or near the leading edge of a hypersonic reentry vehicle.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 6 DAYS AGO