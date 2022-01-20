Dallas County records more than 500,000 cases of COVID-19 since start of the pandemic

Dallas County has passed another milestone when it comes to coronavirus cases.

Dallas County has now recorded more than 500,000 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Dallas County officials reported more than 9,000 new COVID-19 positive cases for the four-day period covering Saturday through Tuesday, along with nine more deaths.

In a statement, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said, "The pandemic has brought with it 5,678 deaths, many hospitalizations, disruptions, and cases of long COVID, but it has also exposed the resilience and compassion of the people of North Texas and Dallas County in particular, in ways that are both remarkable and unique."

With the omicron variant still entrenched in North Texas, COVID hospitalization numbers remain near record highs. As of Wednesday, Trauma Service Area "E" reported 4,082 patients hospitalized with the virus, a decrease of 28 from a day earlier. That represented 27% of available bed capacity. And, according to the Dallas-Fort Worth Hospital Council, the number of pediatric patients remains high.

The latest data from the UT Southwestern Medical Center shows that COVID cases will likely peak in north Texas in late January at estimated 8,000 per day in Dallas County and 6,000 per day in Tarrant County.

