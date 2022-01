As is now widely known, the Rhode Island Department of Health, under then-Director Nicole Alexander-Scott and and by Governor Dan McKee’s authority, ordered Dr. Stephen Skoly, Chairman of the Rhode Island Center for Freedom and Prosperity, to stop caring for patients in early October. Dr. Alexander-Scott’s order baselessly declared Skoly an “imminent threat to the health of the public” for his refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccine. In doing so, she ignored hundreds of years of science and clear evidence about natural immunity. (Dr. Skoly has natural immunity to COVID-19.) Two thousand one hundred patients, including hundreds of ward of state patients, were abruptly deprived of the vital services of their doctor.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO