Huobi Incubator seeds new Web3 Scholarship funding platform with $10M

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHuobi Incubator, the project incubation arm of Huobi Group, is announcing that it will partner with five blockchain companies and university associations to establish Web3 Scholarship, a funding platform for developers, builders and projects in the Web3 field. Huobi Incubator will allocate an initial $10 million to fund the platform, while...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Web3 Scholarship#Huobi Group

