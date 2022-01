Normally, 2021 would have been the year of “the calm before the storm.” It would have been a year of recuperation not just for our elite dressage horses, but also a year of recovery for the dedicated dressage staff that puts it all together. However, with the Olympics being delayed one year due to COVID-19, there is in fact little time to catch our breath before we go into the 2022 ECCO FEI World Championships to be held in Herning, Denmark, August 6–14. Then in 2023, the Pan Am Games are scheduled for October 20–November 5 and will be in Santiago, Chile. Of course, there is no rest for the weary as this is followed by the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

