Ex-Proximity Global CEO Dodds to Bolster Board at The Salocin Group

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 4 days ago

The Salocin Group is boosting its senior leadership team with the appointment of former Proximity Worldwide Global CEO Mike Dodds to its board. Dodds will assist with The Salocin Group’s growth strategy as it embarks on an ambitious buy-and-build plan to create a unified, multidisciplined, data-powered marketing group. He will report...

