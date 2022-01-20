Ex-Proximity Global CEO Dodds to Bolster Board at The Salocin Group

John (CEO) Salls is a hip hop artist and business entrepreneur who successfully acquired his first McDonald’s Franchise at 29. Born on December 11,1991 in Elkhart, IN in a comfortable middle class upbringing, he relocated to Louisville, KY to live out his adolescent years. After graduating from the University of Kentucky he founded his Independent Record Label “ButterBoyMusic Group” and Clothing Brand “TeamIcy Apparel”. Alongside is label mate and Brother “Lil Red” he has found some successes touring music festivals in the Midwest from Michigan to Tennessee. Some other notable accomplishments include opening up for Young Jeezy on July 16, 2021 in his home town of Louisville, opening for Snoop Dogg DJ set at the 310 cannibus festival in Ardmore, OK, and working with Legendary Producer Zaytoven on his single “Try This” featured on his previous project “Please Increase My Pay”
