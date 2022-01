(January 13, 2022 10:12 PM) As COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to climb, Henry Ford Health System today made a public plea for blood donations because of a critically low blood supply affecting hospitals nationwide. During a press briefing, HFHS officials said the pandemic has exacerbated the nation’s blood supply, leading three national blood organizations to declare a national crisis. Henry Ford’s blood bank is running critically low – with a one to two-day supply on hand. Adnan Munkarah, M.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer said that while the health system has not canceled any surgeries, one traumatic event could drain its supply.

JACKSON, MI ・ 10 DAYS AGO