ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Israel’s attorney general orders probe of NSO spyware claims

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2crkS7_0dqn4r7B00
FILE - A logo adorns a wall on a branch of the Israeli NSO Group company, near the southern Israeli town of Sapir, Aug. 24, 2021. Israeli lawmakers on Tuesday,Jan. 18, 2022, called for a parliamentary inquiry into the police’s alleged use of sophisticated spyware on Israeli citizens, including protesters opposed to former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, following a newspaper report on the surveillance. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner, File)

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s attorney general said Thursday he was launching an investigation into Israeli police’s use of phone surveillance technology following reports that investigators improperly tracked targets without authorization.

In a four-page letter, Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit said he had not yet found evidence substantiating the claims in the Israeli business daily Calcalist, which said police monitored the leaders of a protest movement against then-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, mayors and other citizens without court approval. But Mandelblit said many questions remained unanswered, and that he was forming an investigative committee headed by a top deputy.

The specific cases mentioned by the newspaper “raise a very troubling picture,” he said, but don’t provide “sufficiently concrete information” to identify the cases of alleged misuse.

Mandelblit’s letter came a few hours after Israel’s police chief said he had ordered an extensive investigation into the newspaper’s claims. In a report this week, Calcalist said police had used the NSO Group’s Pegasus hacking software to surveil some of Netanyahu’s political opponents, as well as a raft of other alleged misuses of the technology.

The police have dismissed the report as inaccurate and said they only operate according to the law. But the publication drew an outcry from lawmakers and prompted multiple investigations by various Israeli authorities into the allegations.

The NSO Group does not identify its clients and says it has no knowledge of who is targeted. The company says its products are intended to be used against criminals and terrorists, and that it does not control how its clients use the software. Israel, which regulates the company, has not said whether its own security forces use the spyware.

The Israeli spyware company has faced mounting scrutiny over its Pegasus software, which has been linked to snooping on human rights activists, journalists and politicians across the globe. In November, the U.S. Commerce Department blacklisted NSO, barring the company from using certain U.S. technologies, saying its tools had been used to “conduct transnational repression.”

In announcing his investigation, Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai said that immediately following the report’s publication, police launched “a thorough internal investigation” that has yet to find any instances of unlawful surveillance. He called on the paper to provide “concrete details that will allow us to inspect the alleged incidents.”

Tuesday’s Calcalist article didn’t name any of the people whose phones were allegedly hacked, nor did it cite any current or former sources in the police, government or NSO. The report referred to eight alleged examples of the police’s secretive signal intelligence unit employing Pegasus to surveil Israeli citizens, including hacking phones of protesters, mayors, a murder suspect and opponents of the Jerusalem Pride Parade, all without a court order or a judge’s oversight.

Shabtai said that “if it turns out that there were specific instances in which regulations were violated, the police under my command will work to improve and correct,” pledging full transparency. At the same time, he defended the police’s lawful use of such technologies to combat crime.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Israel lawmakers outraged over claim police used NSO spyware

Israeli lawmakers on Tuesday called for a parliamentary inquiry into the police’s alleged use of sophisticated spyware on Israeli citizens, including protesters opposed to former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following a newspaper report on the surveillance.Hebrew-language business newspaper Calcalist reported that in 2020, police used the NSO spyware Pegasus to surveil leaders of protests against Netanyahu, who was then prime minister. It said police also hacked the phones of two sitting mayors suspected of corruption and numerous other Israeli citizens, all without a court order or a judge’s oversight.The Israeli police denied the allegations, saying they operate according...
WORLD
KEYT

Israel minister denies police used NSO spyware on protesters

JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli Cabinet minister has dismissed claims that police used controversial spyware to surveil protesters, a day after a newspaper investigation prompted outraged lawmakers to seek a formal inquiry. The Wednesday comments came a day after a Hebrew-language business paper published allegations that Israeli Police used NSO Group spyware to hack the phones of the leaders of protests against former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, municipal leaders and other citizens without proper oversight. The police denied the report’s findings and said they operate according to the law, and the NSO Group said it does not identify its clients.
PROTESTS
AFP

Netanyahu denies reports of plea deal forcing him from politics

Former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday denied reports he had reached a deal with prosecutors that would force him to quit politics, and vowed to remain leader of his Likud party. Netanyahu, who served as prime minister from 2009 to until last year, is on trial for bribery, fraud and breach of trust, allegations he has denied. His legal team has been negotiating a plea deal with Israel's attorney general that, according to Israeli media reports, included an admission to the offence of "moral turpitude," which would have carried a mandatory seven-year ban from politics. "In recent days, false claims have been published in the media about things I allegedly agreed to, for instance the claim I agreed to moral turpitude. That is simply incorrect," Netanyahu said in a statement.
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin Netanyahu
The Independent

Bill Barr: Capitol riot panel will speak to former Attorney General about order to seize voting machines

The House select committee investigating the Jan 6 attack on Congress is seeking an interview with former Attorney General William Barr following the shocking revelation first reported by Politico that Donald Trump’s allies drafted an executive order directing the seizure of voting machines.Rep Bennie Thompson, the committee’s chairman, made the announcement on Sunday during an interview with ABC News. He added that lawmakers on the panel have spoken with Mr Barr previously in the course of their investigation, but were now interested in learning more about the draft executive order created some time in December of 2020.Appearing on This...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
imore.com

NSO Group's Pegasus spyware used to spy on El Salvador journalists and activists

Journalists and activists in El Salvador have been targeted by Pegasus spyware. El Salvador government says it too has been a target. The infamous NSO Group's spyware app, Pegasus, has been found to have been used to hack into devices owned by journalists and activists in El Salvador, according to a new report. The discovery was made after two journalists reached out to Citizen Lab with concerns that their devices had been compromised.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Israel Police#Spyware#Nso#Ap#Israeli#The Nso Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Lisa Smith trial to begin after court rejects bid to dismiss terror charges

The trial of ex-Irish Defence Forces member Lisa Smith will proceed on Tuesday after the Special Criminal Court rejected a legal application to have terror-related charges against her dropped.The 39-year-old, from Co Louth, is accused of being a member of so-called Islamic State (IS) and financing terrorism.The defence, led by Michael O’Higgins SC, made an application under section 4.e of the Criminal Procedure Act for the case to be dismissed on the grounds that there is not sufficient evidence to convict her on any of the charges.This was rejected by Mr Justice Tony Hunt at the non-jury court on Monday,...
POLITICS
The Independent

Rabbi Capitol rioter asks to pay $50 to avoid jail and calls arrest ‘modern-day version of tar and feathering’

A Messianic rabbi who is among the hundreds charged in the Capitol riot has argued that he should be allowed to pay a fine of $50 (£36) and not be sent to jail.Rabbi Michael Stepakoff, who took a selfie wearing a MAGA cap inside the Capitol building on the day of the riot, made the argument through his defence lawyer ahead of his sentencing next week, reported Business Insider.Mr Stepakoff’s defence lawyer Marina Medvin made the argument in a court filing where she accused the Justice Department of making “public shaming” webpages for the riot defendants.It is a “modern-day version...
PROTESTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

731K+
Followers
378K+
Post
327M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy