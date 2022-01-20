2023 Missouri Wideout Talks about Husky Offer

Kalen DeBoer is putting together an off-field recruiting staff that’s going to be able to compete with some of the best in the country. Courtney Morgan and Jerret McElwain were a great start, and now he’s added to the group by hiring Spencer Henkle as Washington’s Director of Recruiting. Henkle, who previously was with Oregon as their director of on-campus recruiting, will be a welcome addition to the Husky staff.

