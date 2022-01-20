2023 Missouri Wideout Talks about Husky Offer

He committed after transferring from Arizona, and today Lonyatta "Junior" Alexander completed the se... You must be a Realdawg.com Subscriber to view our Premium Content. Sign up now and get the benefits of a Premium Subscription!
Jamison Patton plays just about every sport there is in Middle America. Football, basketball and baseball, you name it. He might even run track this spring, too. As a footballer alone, this versatile 6-foot-2, 195-pound athlete is known throughout his hometown of Des Moines, Iowa, as a swift dual-threat quarterback for Roosevelt High School.
F.W. Bucholz (Gainesville, Fla.) three-star wide receiver Creed Whittemore made his way to Clemson’s campus for an unofficial visit on Friday. In an exclusive interview with The Clemson Insider Friday (...)
A lot has happened since Caleb Lomu visited the University of Washington in mid-November on a recruiting trip. A day later, Husky coach Jimmy Lake got fired. A month later, Lomu and his Highland High School teammates from Gilbert, Arizona, appeared in a nationally televised football game from Las Vegas aired on ESPNU.
Leviticus Su'a is what is known as a three-striper. He wears a red helmet for Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California, that displays three white stripes that run from front to back. The stripes represent pride, poise and courage for a football program that stands for success, talent...
Also known as El Modena High School, it sits at the interception of 39th and East Spring Street in Orange, California, which is southeast of Anaheim. This is the football and academic home for 6-foot-7, 260-pound offensive tackle Elishah Jackett, who on Saturday received a scholarship offer from the University of Washington.
Aaron Dumas, a 5-10, 203 lb. tailback out of Texas, by way of University of New Mexico, entered the transfer portal on January 6th, and it didn’t take the Huskies long to zero in on this prospect. Now, he’s a Husky. Dumas committed to Kalen DeBoer this morning.
Alabama coach Nick Saban attended Arch Manning’s basketball game in New Orleans Friday. Manning, nephew of Hall-of-Famer Peyton and two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning, is considered the top quarterback prospect in his high school recruiting class.
Kalen DeBoer is putting together an off-field recruiting staff that’s going to be able to compete with some of the best in the country. Courtney Morgan and Jerret McElwain were a great start, and now he’s added to the group by hiring Spencer Henkle as Washington’s Director of Recruiting. Henkle, who previously was with Oregon as their director of on-campus recruiting, will be a welcome addition to the Husky staff.
On Friday night, five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning had the best college football coach in the country – and his top assistants – at his high school basketball game. Manning, the No. 1 quarterback recruit in the 2023 class, is also a star on the hardwood. Alabama coach...
