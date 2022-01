The COVID-19 pandemic has reshaped global office life like no other event in living memory. While workers in many professions remain tied to place-based work, millions of office workers have, to a considerable extent, been set free during the pandemic to work almost anywhere in the world by technology. But has team cohesion and morale suffered as a result? Should the changes resulting from the pandemic be the “new normal” for office workers, or will a hybrid work environment be an ideal future for office workers and managers that delivers both teamwork and flexibility? We’ll explore the future of the office in Columbus with a panel of leading experts.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO