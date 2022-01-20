ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

CBSO/Yamada review – chief conductor-in-waiting brings spirit but not subtlety

By Andrew Clements
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4azGwm_0dqn3cMz00
Alert playing … Kazuki Yamada conducts the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra. Photograph: Andrew Fox

The City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra wasted no time in lining up a successor to Mirga Gražinytė-Tyla . Last autumn it revealed that Kazuki Yamada would take over as chief conductor from April 2023, and in his first appearance at Symphony Hall since the announcement, the warmth of the reception from both the orchestra and the rather meagre audience suggested that he is already set to be a favourite there.

From the alert playing that Yamada drew from the players it was clear, too, that they respond well to his ideas. The performances of Strauss’s symphonic poem Don Juan and Mahler’s Fourth Symphony were unfailingly spirited, even brash at times – the Strauss especially – but there was real panache about both of them. Yamada certainly doesn’t hold back at the big moments; some of the fortissimos tested even Symphony Hall’s exceptional acoustic, though at the other extreme, there was an absence of genuinely quiet playing.

There was a touch of schmaltz about the Mahler, which was accentuated by Yamada’s fondness for signalling transitions with diminuendos and sometimes rather exaggerated rubato, while the undercurrent of darkness that runs through the symphony was mostly unexplored. It was left to the soprano soloist in the finale, Fatma Said , to undercut the innocence of the Wunderhorn text with something more menacing.

Between the Strauss and the Mahler, it was Said who provided the evening’s most memorable moments in two late Mozart arias. Vado, ma Dove?, K583, written as an addition to an opera by Martín y Soler, showed off the Egyptian singer’s fabulously light, easy coloratura, while the central section of Non Più di Fiori, one of Vitellia’s numbers from La Clemenza di Tito, revealed a thrilling smoky darkness to her chest register, with the CBSO’s principal clarinet, Oliver Janes, providing the supple clarinet obligato.

• Available on BBC Sounds until 18 February

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

BBCSO: Music for the End of Time review – compelling and vital music from Europe’s darkest days

“Our endeavour with respect to art was commensurate with our will to live” the composer Viktor Ullmann wrote in the 1940s, when he was held at Theresienstadt (Terezín in Czech), the ghetto camp near Prague which housed the Czech-Jewish artistic community before transportation to Auschwitz. Composition as an act of defiance or self-definition in the face of the ultimate obscenity was the subject of the BBC Symphony Orchestra’s Total Immersion: Music for the End of Time, a day of concerts, films and talks about music written in the ghettos and camps of Nazi-occupied Europe. The programme included not only works from Theresienstadt, but also music by the communist Erwin Schulhoff, who died of tuberculosis in Wülzburg prison in 1942, and Messiaen’s Quartet for the End of Time, written in 1941 when Messiaen was a prisoner of war in Görlitz.
MUSIC
operawire.com

Theater an der Wien Announces Conductor Change for ‘Tosca’

The Theater an der Wien has announced a conductor change for its upcoming production of “Tosca.”. The company noted that Ingo Metzmacher is ill and, as a result, Marc Albrecht will replace him on the podium. Albrecht, who has won several international awards, is best-known for his interpretations of...
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbso#Fortissimos#Symphony Hall#Wunderhorn#K583#Egyptian
creativeloafing.com

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, Kazuki Yamada

CL's Doug DeLoach recommends: The first concerts of the ASO Delta Classical Series in 2022 are scheduled for Jan. 13 and 15 with guest conductor Kazuki Yamada leading the ASO in the overture to Mozart's first great choral opera, Idomeneo, Tōru Takemitsu's Requiem and Schubert’s Symphony No. 5. The program also features composer and piano virtuoso Stephen Hough performing Saint-Saëns’ Piano Concerto No. 4. — DD.
ATLANTA, GA
nhpbs.org

Beyond the Baton: A Conductor's Journey

Born to a single mother on welfare, Thomas Wilkins grew up to become one of the few remarkable African American conductors leading a major orchestra — the celebrated Omaha Symphony. BEYOND THE BATON: A CONDUCTOR'S JOURNEY is an hour-long film that documents Wilkins’ experience as a Black conductor and his larger impact on the musical world.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Heroic US conductor dies, aged 105

The death is reported in Sweden of Everett Lee, the first African-American to conduct on Broadway and also the first, he claimed, to conduct an established symphony orchestra in the southern states of the USA. Working in Cleveland as a hotel busboy, Everett Astor Lee was befriended by the conductor...
ENTERTAINMENT
buffalorising.com

Review: Waiting for Godot @ the ICTC

THE BASICS: The (Irish Classical Theatre Company) ICTC is back with live theater (at last!) with this Andrews Theatre mounting of Samuel Beckett’s 1952 Absurdist classic. Performances continue weekends through February 13. Josephine Hogan directs a cast of five. The show, with its single intermission, runs approximately two hours and ten minutes.
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
BBC
NME

Kep1er – ‘First Impact’ review: a spirited, at times unimaginative debut release

Kep1er have undoubtedly been one of K-pop’s most-anticipated new K-pop acts in recent years. Comprising nine members – Chaehyun, Huening Bahiyyih, Yujin (also of CLC), Dayeon, Yeongeun, Yeseo, Hikaru, Mashiro and Xiao Ting – the group were chosen by viewers of Mnet’s popular reality TV series Girls Planet 999, and are perfectly primed to become the next big thing.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Nebraskan

REVIEW: Five films from 2021 to bring into the new year

After another semester of COVID-19 stress and in-person classes, it’s safe to say that catching up on newly released flicks was probably not the main focus for many during finals week. Even though many of us students spent the break in our beds doing nothing but relaxing, the silver screen continued to shine on. So, without further adieu, here are five movies, good to great, that you might have missed from last year, in no particular order.
MOVIES
thefocus.news

Did actor Anthony Geary die? Health update as his character exits GH

No, don’t panic actor Anthony Geary did not die, it’s just General Hospital fans getting confused as his iconic character is rumoured to be leaving the soap opera. General Hospital’s beloved character of Luke Spencer is supposedly dead, and this has led to circulating rumours about Anthony Geary, the actor who played Luke for decades. Geary stepped down from the role in 2015 so fans are looking for a health update and want to know what he’s up to nowadays.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

If the Democrats don’t shape up, Biden’s presidency will lead to a Trumpian sequel

How should one feel about the first year of the Biden presidency?. I can’t really say I’m disappointed, since I didn’t have high hopes going into it. But I do feel dread. This last year has felt a bit like being trapped in a nail-biting intermission between two horror films. The opening instalment consisted of Donald Trump’s first four years in office – it ended with the cliffhanger of a deadly plague and a surreal, poorly executed, but still terrifying ransacking of the Capitol. The sequel practically writes itself, as the man ascends to power a second time, even more emboldened and determined to hold on to power.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Guardian

Meat Loaf obituary

Bat Out of Hell singer known for his powerful maelstrom of sound and spectacular live shows, including the Rocky Horror Show
MUSIC
The Guardian

Jimmy Kimmel on White House’s free Covid tests: ‘Great idea, if this was a year ago’

Jimmy Kimmel lamented the egregiously low vaccination rate in the US on Tuesday evening, citing a study that found it had the second lowest rate (66%) of the 15 countries tracked. “It’s almost like people here are getting bad information from someplace, you know?” Kimmel said. “The only country below us is Russia (49%), which is kinda nice – our countries haven’t been on the same page since like Rocky fought Drago.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

126K+
Followers
47K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy