What is wind chill? Understanding the wind chill index and

By David Laguerre
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs temperatures plummet and the winds howl this winter, you’ll hear about the dangers of the “wind chill.” So what is it?. The wind chill temperature is how cold people (and animals) feel while outside. Wind chill is based on the rate of heat loss from exposed skin caused by the...

WLUC

Dangerous wind chills for this week

Temperatures and wind chills will decrease throughout the next few days with the coldest on Tuesday. Lake effect snow on the NW wind belts will be off and on throughout the next couple days as well. Next chances for widespread snow will be around Wednesday night into Thursday as a small clipper system from Canada will move in quickly leaving a layer of snow behind.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Winter Weather Advisory In Effect For Monday Morning Commute

CHICAGO (CBS)– A fast moving storm is here and it may impact your morning commute. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect until 10 a.m. CBS 2’s First Alert Weather team says to expect 1 inch to 3 inches of snow arriving Monday morning. Winds will gust to 20 miles per hour creating some visibility issues this morning. Winter weather is expected to end before noon. Lake effect snow may continue for areas in Northwest Indiana. Temperatures are dropping to the single digits overnight into Tuesday. By Monday evening, wind chills drop to -15 degrees.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Winter Weather Advisories In Effect; Snow Arrives For Monday Morning Commute

CHICAGO (CBS) — Although snow has ended after Saturday night’s system, winter weather advisories are again in place — this time for Monday morning’s commute. Saturday night brought widespread coverage of 2 inches to 4 inches of snow and lake effect pushing totals over 4 inches along the lakefront, especially in Lake County, Indiana. CBS 2’s First Alert Weather team says to expect 1 inch to 3 inches of snow arriving Monday morning. Sunday evening will bring quiet conditions as clouds return overnight. Low temperatures will be around 15 degrees. Snow will arrive by daybreak. In addition to the 1 inch to 3 inches of accumulation Monday morning, some lake effect may be possible in LaPorte County, pushing totals to 4 inches or more. Clearing skies and snow on the ground will make for very cold mornings midweek. Expect lows around 5 Tuesday morning and lows around -5 on Wednesday morning.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Speed#Wind Chill#Wind Tunnel#Temperature#The Weather Service#Popular Science#Antarctic#Canadian
WausauPilot

Wind chill advisory issued for Wausau

A wind chill advisory has been issued for Wausau in advance of bitter cold temperatures forecasted for Tuesday. Cold arctic air and light northwest winds will combine to produce wind chills of 20 below to 35 below zero late Monday into Tuesday morning. The wind chill advisory is in effect from midnight tonight until noon on Tuesday for portions of central, north central and northeast Wisconsin including Marathon and surrounding counties.
WAUSAU, WI

