Sitting…waiting…until the clock strikes. I can finally get out of this class. Do you ever have a class that drags on and feels like it will never end?. At my high school we had eighty-minute blocks for class. We were on an “A” and “B” day schedule. It was nice not seeing every class every day, but it meant we would sit in one class for an hour and twenty minutes. I loved the schedule for my fine arts classes more, but that calculus class was torture by the end of the year (well, March actually).

EDUCATION ・ 6 DAYS AGO