ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Telenor seeks 5G edge through AWS

mobileworldlive.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTelenor Group partnered with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to accelerate the modernisation of its core network and increase the use of cloud technology to offer 5G and edge services to enterprise customers. The Norway-based operator detailed plans to work with the US cloud giant to develop new services for...

www.mobileworldlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
mobileworldlive.com

Automotive giant Geely eyes Meizu buy

Vehicle manufacturer Zhejiang Geely Holding Group reportedly entered talks to buy Chinese smartphone company Meizu Technology in an apparent bid to boost a mobile business connected to the car company. Nikkei Asia reported talks between Geely and Meizu Technology were underway. The move comes four months after the car company’s...
BUSINESS
mobileworldlive.com

Dell’Oro predicts more from open RAN

Research company Dell’Oro Group reported better-than-expected uptake for open RAN, predicting the technology will account for 15 per cent of overall radio access network revenue by 2026. VP and analyst Stefan Pongratz stated the open RAN market had grown quickly and surpassed expectations. But he noted increasing operator scepticism...
ECONOMY
mobileworldlive.com

Iliad, Vodafone tipped for Italy merger talks

Iliad Group and Vodafone Group began discussions over a merger of their operations in Italy, seeking ways to end cut-throat competition in the market, Reuters reported. The news agency reported discussions are ongoing. It added Iliad Italia is also expected to introduce fixed services from tomorrow (25 January). Sources told Reuters the French-headquartered operator is working with investment bank Lazard on its strategic plans for the country.
BUSINESS
mobileworldlive.com

IHS boosts Brazil tower count with $315M buy

Infrastructure company IHS Towers struck another deal to expand its Latin America assets, agreeing to buy more than 2,000 sites in Brazil from GTS subsidiary Sao Paulo Cinco Locacao de Torres (SP5) for $315 million. Once complete, the deal will take the company’s tower count in the country to 7,000,...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Computing#Google Cloud#Private Cloud#Telenor Group#Amazon Web Services#The Aws Partner Network#Swedish#Vimla#Reuters Telenor#Nordics#Nrk#Dtac
mobileworldlive.com

China consumer 5G connections soar

The three major mobile operators in China closed 2021 with a combined 729.5 million 5G package subscribers, more than double the number at end-2020. Net additions of 5G package subscribers stood at 407.2 million. The number refers to customers on next-generation plans without necessarily owning a compatible device. In an...
TECHNOLOGY
mobileworldlive.com

Telenor Myanmar sale reported to be back on track

A proposed takeover of Telenor Group’s Myanmar unit by M1 Group was reportedly reignited after the latter met conditions imposed by the government. Reuters reported Myanmar authorities approved a deal for M1 Group to partner with Shwe Byain Phyu Group, which will take a majority stake. Shwe Byain Phyu...
ECONOMY
thefastmode.com

Telenor Selects AWS for its 5G Core Transformation and New 5G and Edge Services

Telenor signs a strategic collaboration agreement with AWS to help expand its 5G core transformation and deliver new 5G and edge services to professional customers worldwide, which will increase data speed and reduce latency. As part of the agreement, Telenor and AWS will invest in joint go-to-market activities in select...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
AWS
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Google
gsmarena.com

Apple is countersuing Ericsson in the US, seeks import ban on its 5G equipment

A day after Ericsson filed a counter lawsuit against Apple over 5G patent licensing, Cupertino is firing back with a countersuit that aims to ban imports of Ericsson mobile base station equipment in the US. Apple’s suit was filed with the United States International Trade Commission (ITC). United States...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Telenor partners with Amazon to modernise systems, offer services

OSLO, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Norway's Telenor (TEL.OL) said on Thursday it had partnered with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to speed up the modernisation of its telecoms systems, boosting the use of cloud technology to offer 5G and low-latency data services to professional customers. In collaboration with the U.S. tech...
BUSINESS
mobileworldlive.com

China Mobile 5G network ranked fastest in Hong Kong

Speed testing company Ookla rated China Mobile Hong Kong’s (CMHK) 5G network as the fastest in the territory during the second half of 2021. Ookla registered a median download rate for the operator of 185.6Mb/s, with 3 Hong Kong at 166.4Mb/s, SmarTone 148.5Mb/s and HKT’s CSL brand 125.1Mb/s.
WORLD
mobileworldlive.com

UK operators push for digital backing

A trade body representing the UK’s four mobile operators reiterated calls for increased support from local authorities to meet a national target of improving mobile connectivity, including widespread access to 5G. Mobile UK, which represents EE; Vodafone UK; 3 UK; and Virgin Media O2, highlighted the need for local...
TECHNOLOGY
InvestorPlace

5 Ways to Play the Launch of 5G Through Innovative Stocks

One of the biggest pieces of news coming out of the world of 5G is the delay of new deployments due to concerns over airline safety. AT&T (NYSE:T) confirmed that they will be delaying their deployment of C-Band 5G services by an additional two-week period after a request from the Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.
MARKETS
mobileworldlive.com

Slow SA 5G uptake hits mobile core network growth

Research company Dell’Oro Group warned growth in the global mobile core network market was being impacted by slow operator deployments of standalone (SA) 5G, noting the technology represented a fraction of the overall number of next-generation services available. Dell’Oro Group estimated around 19 SA 5G networks have launched to-date,...
BUSINESS
uasweekly.com

Easy Aerial Demonstrates Verizon 5G Edge and AWS Wavelength Capabilities For Drones

Verizon and AWS are now offering mobile edge computing in more U.S. metro areas with the addition of Charlotte, Detroit, Los Angeles and Minneapolis. Verizon 5G Edge with AWS Wavelength, a real-time cloud computing platform, brings AWS compute and storage services to the edge of Verizon’s wireless network. The combination minimizes the latency and network hops required to connect from an application hosted on the platform to the end user’s device. Launched in August 2020, the companies currently offer mobile edge computing via AWS Wavelength Zones in 17 locations in the U.S. Using 5G Edge with AWS Wavelength allows developers and businesses to build and deploy a variety of applications such as machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and video and game streaming.
ELECTRONICS
mobileworldlive.com

Dawn of a new era – 98% of MNOs embracing open architectures

PARTNER INTERVIEW: Operators globally, large and small are preparing to leverage 5G by investing in open, autonomous networks that can support all software in any cloud environment. These investments will enable mobile broadband today, and deliver a range of new services tomorrow, from real-time video analytics to remote medicine to vehicle-to-everything.
TECHNOLOGY
mobileworldlive.com

FCC assembles league of experts to fuel 6G

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) reconvened a working group which will lead its research into technologies including AI and 6G, work the US regulator billed as important to boosting the nation’s global competitiveness. A virtual meeting of the Technological Advisory Council (TAC) is scheduled for 28 February. The FCC...
TECHNOLOGY
mobileworldlive.com

ZTE helps China Unicom complete China’s first automatic provisioning of multi-protocol cross-vendor services in existing ON

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation has worked together with China Unicom to complete the country’s first automatic provisioning of multi-protocol cross-vendor management & control system and multi-scenario end-to-end services in the existing network of China Unicom. This test has verified the automatic service deployment and interface openness of ZTE’s intelligent...
TECHNOLOGY
mobileworldlive.com

Vodafone pushes button on UK 5G open RAN

Vodafone UK activated what it claimed as the first 5G open RAN site in the country, as it presses on with a plan to roll out one of the world’s largest deployments of the network architecture. In a statement, the operator noted the site in the city of Bath...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy