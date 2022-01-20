Telenor seeks 5G edge through AWS

Verizon and AWS are now offering mobile edge computing in more U.S. metro areas with the addition of Charlotte, Detroit, Los Angeles and Minneapolis. Verizon 5G Edge with AWS Wavelength, a real-time cloud computing platform, brings AWS compute and storage services to the edge of Verizon’s wireless network. The combination minimizes the latency and network hops required to connect from an application hosted on the platform to the end user’s device. Launched in August 2020, the companies currently offer mobile edge computing via AWS Wavelength Zones in 17 locations in the U.S. Using 5G Edge with AWS Wavelength allows developers and businesses to build and deploy a variety of applications such as machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and video and game streaming.

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO