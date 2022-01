We consider the problem of deploying a quantum network on an existing fiber infrastructure, where quantum repeaters and end nodes can only be housed at specific locations. We propose a method based on integer linear programming (ILP) to place the minimal number of repeaters on such an existing network topology, such that requirements on end-to-end entanglement-generation rate and fidelity between any pair of end-nodes are satisfied. While ILPs are generally difficult to solve, we show that our method performs well in practice for networks of up to 100 nodes. We illustrate the behavior of our method both on randomly-generated network topologies, as well as on a real-world fiber topology deployed in the Netherlands.

