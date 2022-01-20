Right, where is the chaotic ‘smash or pass’ TikTok sound from originally?

I probably sit and think about Santa Clarita Diet more than the average person, and that’s a fact that I will sadly accept. The Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant fronted show is definitely one of the more left field outputs that Netflix has ever released, but I think there’s a strong case to be made for it being one of the most original and underrated shows of the last decade. Barrymore and Olyphant play husband and wife surburban realtor duo Sheila and Joel, who have to deal with Sheila slowly turning into a zombie with a taste for flesh whilst trying to continue her life as normal. It’s the perfect blend of dark humour and blood and guts, it got consistent acclaim over its three seasons but never hit its stride with the mainstream. I understand it’s not for everyone, but Santa Clarita Diet was brave, well written and so much fun. It got cancelled after its third season, and the show finished on a cliffhanger. No resolution came for fans on at least three important plot points. Meanwhile, Emily In Paris has just been renewed through to its fourth season. Hate-watching shows on Netflix is going to become the death of television.

