Ok so who sings the ‘rolling with the LGBT’ song that’s all over TikTok right now?

There's a word going around TikTok called "abow," but few seem to know its true definition — including some of the people using it. The meaning of abow, and its pronunciation, are hefty debates on the video platform right now, with use of the term exploding before people could fully wrap their heads around it. At this point, TikTok should have its own glossary filled with terminology for those of us confused by its popular slang: "cheugy," "simp," and "bussin'" are just a few words I could've used definitions for over the years. As it turns out, though, "abow" isn't just a phrase used in TikTok videos; some reports claim it stems from an Arabic term and was made popular in the US from TikTok-viral songs, like "Throw It Back" by artists ShantiiP and TarioP.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 14 DAYS AGO