A new mod for the original Final Fantasy VII has been shared online, finally introducing a feature the community has been waiting for for a very long time. The new mod introduces full 60 FPS support, finally making the game run at a smoother framerate both in combat and outside. The vanilla PC version runs at 15 FPS in combat and in the menus, and at 30 FPS everywhere else, so the mod is a huge improvement that makes the game play and feel much better.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO