An Alaska doctor was sentenced to nearly 3 years of prison for illegally prescribing opioids that caused the overdose deaths of five people
An Alaska doctor was sentenced to nearly three years in prison after five of his patients overdosed and died from opioids he illegally prescribed them, authorities said. David Chisholm, 64, pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful dispensing and distribution of a controlled substance, court documents state. Chisholm illegally...www.henryherald.com
Comments / 0