Dying Light 2 Switch Version Severely Delayed

Back in 2020, Terraria fans reached the end of their journeys. The game did, anyway, with the release of the rather suitably named Journey’s End update that brought a whole lot of new features to the game and closed the major update cycle. It was a big deal. Now owners of the game on the Nintendo Switch can get in on the fun as well, as the update has been released on the console along with features specific to the Switch, like two-player tabletop play.

