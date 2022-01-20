ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dying Light 2 Switch Version Severely Delayed

By Marques
gamingideology.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTecland proposes the Switch version of . from Dying light 2 strongly deteriorated for...

gamingideology.com

nintendoeverything.com

Dying Light 2: Stay Human – Cloud Version delayed

Dying Light 2: Stay Human – Cloud Version has been delayed, meaning the Switch edition won’t be ready to go next month. The game had previously been announced for a February 2, 2022 launch. While that’s still true for all other platforms, it’ll be a significantly longer wait on Nintendo’s console. Techland says it aims to have the Switch version wrapped up “within six months from the original date.”
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Dying Light 2's Final Dying 2 Know Episode Focuses On Four-Player Co-op And Console Versions

Dying Light 2 Stay Human is just a few weeks away, and Techland is wrapping up its Dying 2 Know video series with Episode 6 today. Like all previous episodes of Dying 2 Know, there's a thing or two worth watching for. This time, Techland answers a frequently asked question with a little show and tell. Yes, there certainly is co-op play in the open world sequel, and it supports up to four players running around The City. Check out the video above to see footage of multiplayer in action.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Kingdom Hearts Cloud Version Bundle to Cost $90 on Nintendo Switch

The Kingdom Hearts cloud-streaming versions are set to launch for the Nintendo Switch on Feb. 10, with each game carrying a pretty hefty price tag. Kingdom Hearts fans have been keen to get their hands on some Nintendo Switch ports of the RPG classic. Not long after the announcement that Sora would be the final DLC fighter to arrive in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Square Enix announced that they would be bringing the Kingdom Hearts series to Nintendo Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Game Trailers: Astroneer Switch Version Launch Trailer

Nintendo and System Era Softworks present the launch trailer for the Switch port released yesterday Astroneer. This confirms that the sandbox adventure has survived the jump to Nintendo’s hybrid console. Astroneer is also available for PS4 and Xbox One.
VIDEO GAMES
#Dying Light 2#Xbox One#Tecland
mxdwn.com

Dying Light 2: Stay Human Delayed for the Nintendo Switch, Plans to Release Within Six Months

Techland, the developers of the Dying Light franchise, has announced that Dying Light 2: Stay Human (cloud version) for the Nintendo Switch will not be released next month. Today, Techland shared a press release stating that the Nintendo Switch version of Dying Light 2: Stay Human, which will be available to play via the cloud, will no longer be released alongside its fellow platforms on Feb. 4, 2022. The Dying Light developers shared the following statement: “Techland aims to deliver the game to the Nintendo Switch family within six months from the original date. All other platform releases remain the same and are locked for February 4, 2022.”
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

The Nintendo Switch firmware has been updated to version 13.2.1

The Nintendo Switch has been receiving quite a few firmware updates in the past 6 months, and it has been more than a month since the last update had been released. So, it was only a matter of time before the first official firmware update of the new year was going to be released for Nintendo’s console.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Terraria releases Journey’s End on the Switch version at long last

Back in 2020, Terraria fans reached the end of their journeys. The game did, anyway, with the release of the rather suitably named Journey’s End update that brought a whole lot of new features to the game and closed the major update cycle. It was a big deal. Now owners of the game on the Nintendo Switch can get in on the fun as well, as the update has been released on the console along with features specific to the Switch, like two-player tabletop play.
VIDEO GAMES
godisageek.com

Kingdom Hearts Switch versions have a release date, and it’s February

There are an awful lot of Kingdom Hearts games available now, but the Kingdom Hearts Switch release date is has been revealed as February, and the games are going to be the cloud versions. Just to be clear: the game is going to be playable via the cloud, with nothing to do with Cloud from Final Fantasy VII. Though he’s probably in there, likely fighting Donald Duck or something over who’s edgier.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Life is Strange Remastered Collection delayed on Switch

Life is Strange Remastered Collection, which was planned for February 1, has now been delayed specifically on Switch. All other platforms will be getting the title in a couple of weeks as last planned. However, Switch players will need to wait until later in 2022. The full statement regarding the...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Switch update out now (version 13.2.1)

Nintendo has just issued a new Switch firmware update, version 13.2.1. As noted in today’s patch notes, it includes the following: “General system stability improvements to enhance the user’s experience.” Version 13.2.1 does not contain any new features, changes, or any other content. The last firmware...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Kingdom Hearts Series - Nintendo Switch Cloud Version Trailer

The Kingdom Hearts series is headed to Nintendo Switch on February 10, 2022, featuring Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX cloud version, Kingdom Hearts II.8 Final Chapter Prologue cloud version, and Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind cloud version. Watch the latest trailer for a look at the reveal.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

GTA: Trilogy physical version coming to Switch next month

The physical version of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition is coming to Switch next month. Though already available digitally on the eShop, the physical version will be available from 11th February. It was originally meant to be released on 7th December but was delayed by Rockstar...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Capcom announces new sales figures shortly after PC release

Shortly after the PC release of Monster Hunter Rise current sales figures published. The game has now crossed the eight million units physically delivered and digitally sold. Capcom last reported 7.5 million units in mid-October. So you can count on approximately 500,000 copies sold worldwide since then. It’s hard to say how many of these will be PCs. After all, there is still a Christmas sale for Nintendo Switch in between.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

A huge number of engines went into the sea to make games!This Doomsday Survival Mobile Game Airborne No. 1 on the iOS Free List

【GameLook Zhuangao, do not reprint without authorization!】. GameLook reports / The first game released by Huge Engine is here. On January 18, the first game “The Doomsday” released by Liyou Interactive Entertainment, a subsidiary of Juda Engine, was officially launched on iOS and Android platforms, and also landed in major domestic Android app stores and mainstream channels.
VIDEO GAMES

