Dying Light 2 Switch Version Severely Delayed

Techland, the developers of the Dying Light franchise, has announced that Dying Light 2: Stay Human (cloud version) for the Nintendo Switch will not be released next month. Today, Techland shared a press release stating that the Nintendo Switch version of Dying Light 2: Stay Human, which will be available to play via the cloud, will no longer be released alongside its fellow platforms on Feb. 4, 2022. The Dying Light developers shared the following statement: “Techland aims to deliver the game to the Nintendo Switch family within six months from the original date. All other platform releases remain the same and are locked for February 4, 2022.”
