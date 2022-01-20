ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
STORM WATCH: Winter storm hits New Jersey with snow and rain, making for messy morning commute

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Storm Watch Team meteorologists are tracking a winter storm this morning that has so far produced heavy rain for much of the state.

The storm will bring some snow and rain to parts of the Garden State. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for parts of northern New Jersey through this afternoon.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist James Gregorio says the snow and rain will continue into the late morning. Slippery roads and walkways will be a concern. The precipitation will then taper off, giving way to cloudy skies for the rest of the afternoon. Temperatures will start off in the upper-30s and cool into the low-30s by the end of the day.

Tonight will see a few clouds and overnight temperatures in the teens.

MORE: News 12 New Jersey Weather Center

Friday will see a mix of sun and clouds, but daytime temperatures will only be in the low-20s. Friday night will be partly to mostly cloudy, with temperatures around 11 degrees.

Saturday is expected to see mainly sunny skies with daytime temperatures in the mid-20s. Saturday night should see partly cloudy skies in the evening, with an increase of clouds overnight. Overnight temperatures are expected to be in the 20s.

Sunday is expected to see intervals of clouds and sunshine. Daytime temperatures should be in the mid-30s. Sunday night is expected to see partly cloudy skies and overnight temperatures in the high teens.

