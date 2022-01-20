ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Porsha Williams Flaunts $300K Rolls-Royce Gifted By Fiancé Simon Guobadia [Photos]

By Sana Khan
IBTimes
IBTimes
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Porsha Williams got a Rolls-Royce worth $300K from her fiancé Simon Guobadia and the reality TV star took to Instagram to flaunt the gift. "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star shared a series of photos Wednesday featuring herself posing in the car and hugging Guobadia. She wore a complete black outfit...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
realitytitbit.com

Porsha Williams' zodiac sign and compatibility with Simon explored

Porsha Williams is dipping out of the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast in 2022 and is the star of her own Bravo spin-off show, Porsha’s Family Matters, instead. The 40-year-old reality TV star appears in the new show alongside her sister, Lauren, mother, Diane, her Aunt Liz, cousins Londie and Storm and many more friends and family.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Porsha Williams
bravotv.com

Porsha Williams Reveals Details About Her Mom Diane's Life Before TV

Porsha Williams is celebrating her "favorite person in the whole world" with a loving birthday tribute. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum recently took to Instagram to bestow birthday wishes upon her mom, Diane Williams, and to open up about the family matriarch's life and accomplishments. "Screaming Happy 64th Birthday...
ATLANTA, GA
urbanbellemag.com

Falynn Guobadia Says Kenya Moore Told Her About Porsha Williams & Simon Guobadia’s Engagement

Porsha Williams and Falynn Guobadia’s fallout led to headlines. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” fans had a lot to say already about Porsha Williams‘ engagement. They were shocked she began a romance with Simon Guobadia. When he appeared on the show, he was married to Falynn Guobadia. And Falynn was introduced on the show as Porsha’s friend. However, Porsha denied they had a real friendship. So she didn’t feel she violated the girl code. When Andy Cohen had Porsha on “Watch What Happens Live” to promote her spinoff, Porsha once again denied a friendship with Falynn. And she said Falynn’s time on the show didn’t work out because she befriended Kenya Moore instead.
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

Simon Guobadia Speaks Out Amid Backlash for His Comments to Aunt Liz

Porsha Williams has been receiving backlash over her actions on her spinoff show. “Porsha’s Family Matters” was supposed to answer all the questions people had about Porsha Williams’ current engagement. When Porsha confirmed her romance to Simon Guobadia, a lot of people took to social media to be critical. In their opinion, it just seemed messy. Porsha and Falynn Guobadia were friendly on the show. In fact, Falynn was introduced as a friend of Porsha. So many believed Porsha violated the girl code. However, Porsha would later say that she and Falynn were never friends. She didn’t cause Simon and Falynn’s divorce. And the relationship didn’t start until Falynn and Simon broke up. Despite this, many continued to speculate. So “Real Housewives of Atlanta” fans expected to get a more intimate look at the relationship on Porsha’s new show. However, the drama seemed to be centered around Dennis McKinley, as well as Mama Gina.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiance#Rolls Royce#Reality Tv#Flaunt
realitytitbit.com

Porsha and Simon's new multi-million home is a serious flex of wealth

Porsha Williams and fiance Simon Guobadia are not afraid to flaunt their wealth, as they were house-hunting multi-million dollar homes on her Bravo show Family Matters... The RHOA couple have been going from strength to strength since he proposed, and have now officially moved in together amid the excitement of their future wedding.
ATLANTA, GA
Ok Magazine

'Sister Wives' Shocker: Janelle Brown Admits Her Relationship With Kody Brown Is 'Strained,' Insists 'There's Not A Huge Necessity Anymore To Stay'

Janelle Brown has been reflecting on her relationship with Kody Brown. In the latest episode of Sister Wives, Janelle spoke to Robyn about the growing tension in the family, as they've been clashing over Kody's strict guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Robyn admitted to Janelle during the Sunday, January 16,...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Loses Another Anchor From the Studio Amid COVID Absences

Good Morning America is down another anchor in the studio this week as the omicron variant of COVID-19 spreads rapidly throughout the country. Anchor Robin Roberts shared that she had tested positive for the virus just hours after co-star Amy Robach announced her own positive test. Roberts, who didn't appear in the studio this week, took to Twitter to share the latest on her health.
TV & VIDEOS
Radar Online.com

Regina King's Son Said He Was 'Losing His S--t' In Cryptic Twitter Post Just Days Before Allegedly Taking His Own Life

Regina King’s son, who reportedly took his own life earlier this week, said he was “losing his s--t” in his final posts to social media before his tragic passing. According to Ian Alexander Jr.’s Twitter, the aspiring DJ claimed he was “losing his s--t” and felt like his brain was on fire just prior to allegedly taking his own life Wednesday.
CELEBRITIES
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
69K+
Followers
32K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy