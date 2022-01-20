Porsha Williams Flaunts $300K Rolls-Royce Gifted By Fiancé Simon Guobadia [Photos]

Porsha Williams has been receiving backlash over her actions on her spinoff show. “Porsha’s Family Matters” was supposed to answer all the questions people had about Porsha Williams’ current engagement. When Porsha confirmed her romance to Simon Guobadia, a lot of people took to social media to be critical. In their opinion, it just seemed messy. Porsha and Falynn Guobadia were friendly on the show. In fact, Falynn was introduced as a friend of Porsha. So many believed Porsha violated the girl code. However, Porsha would later say that she and Falynn were never friends. She didn’t cause Simon and Falynn’s divorce. And the relationship didn’t start until Falynn and Simon broke up. Despite this, many continued to speculate. So “Real Housewives of Atlanta” fans expected to get a more intimate look at the relationship on Porsha’s new show. However, the drama seemed to be centered around Dennis McKinley, as well as Mama Gina.

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO