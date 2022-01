This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Nasdaq-100 Volatility Index (VOLQ) futures give market participants trading access to at-the-money (ATM) volatility of the Nasdaq-100 index, without the requirement for continuous hedging of Greek exposures associated with options positions. The VOLQ index underlying the futures approaches volatility measurement through a calculation based on the market prices of 32 Nasdaq-100 cash index options nearest to the ATM level.

MARKETS ・ 7 HOURS AGO