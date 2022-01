Ethereum has broken major support in the form of the $30,000 level, as Bitcoin got crushed as well. This is a market that looks like it is going to go much lower, perhaps reaching towards the $2500 level rather quickly. Unless Bitcoin gets it act together, Ethereum has absolutely no real chance of taking off to the upside. We have shown the 200 day EMA to be wanting, and I think we will continue to go much lower.

MARKETS ・ 12 HOURS AGO