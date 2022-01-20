ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ripple's Brad Garlinghouse: XRP Scams on Fire

Cover picture for the articleBrad Garlinghouse, CEO of digital payments decacorn Ripple, shares an important public service announcement for every soldier in the XRP Army. Although he issues similar statements periodically, some crypto owners still fall victim to the most primitive token scam ever. No, Brad Garlinghouse is not giving away XRP tokens....

dailyforex.com

XRP/USD: Selling Storm Throws Ripple into Dangerous Support

XRP/USD has begun trading today hovering within a storm value range. Ripple, likes its major counterparts, has been hit by a strong wave of selling which lasted into the weekend. XRP/USD actually traded near the 53 cents ratio briefly on the 22nd of January and then managed a reversal higher. However, the upwards trajectory, taking into account the results from the past handful of days, is not bullish parade.
cryptopotato.com

Ripple’s Development Arm Launches NFT-Devnet

The main objective is to provide an easy way for developers to start testing the proposed native NFT extensions to the XRP Ledger (XRPL). Ripple’s developer arm, RippleX, announced the rollout of the NFT-Devnet platform to explore the native NFT capabilities introduced with XLS-20d. Ripple’s NFT-Devnet for Developers.
The Independent

Bitcoin price news – live: Crypto market rebounds as Elon Musk makes McDonald’s plea

Bitcoin’s price collapse on Friday has reverberated throughout crypto market, with leading cryptocurrencies continuing to suffer losses at the start of the week.BTC fell more than $10,000 between Friday and Monday, reaching as low as $33,184, according to CoinMarketCap’s price index. The losses mean the world’s most valuable cryptocurrency is now worth less than half the record peak it experienced in November.The overall market is down by a similar margin, with $1.5 trillion wiped from it in just two months. It has led to fears that a ‘Crypto Winter’ is underway, similar to the ones seen following the 2013 and 2017 bull markets.Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA), Binance Coin (BNB) and Ripple (XRP) have all failed to recover from the crash, though analysts are divided over which way the market is heading from here.You can follow all the latest news, analysis and expert price predictions in our live blog below. Read More Bitcoin price stabilises partly after latest crypto market crash – but stays down
ozarkradionews.com

BBB Scam Alert: Want a COVID-19 test? There’s a scam for that

The US Food and Drug Administration is warning people of fraudulent coronavirus tests, vaccines, and treatments as the pandemic continues. According to Centers for Disease Control, since the arrival of the Omicron variant, the increase of testing for COVID-19 has become a concern. Scarcity often leads to potential scams for a product that doesn’t exist, the compromise of personal identifiable information, or the increase of deceptive advertising.
d1softballnews.com

Cryptocurrencies and investments: let’s take stock of Ethereum, Ripple and Litecoin

In the cryptocurrency market, some crypto tokens have seen a downward correction, a trend that has affected Ethereum despite the excellent prospects for the future. In the last month ETH lost about 7%, compared to an increase in 2021 of over 549%, still leading to a market cap of less than half the market capitalization of Bitcoin.
TheStreet

Bitcoin, Gold, Silver, and Ethereum Can All Serve as Inflation Hedges

Precious metal investors have faced a grueling year as gold prices contracted after two years of gains. In recent days, however, gold and silver prices reached their highest levels since the sharp selloff in November. They remain a good alternative asset to invest in, Stephen “Sarge” Guilfoyle wrote in a recent Real Money Pro column.
