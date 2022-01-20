ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grupo Antolin develops ‘intelligent thermal comfort system’ for EVs

Cover picture for the articleGrupo Antolin claims it has developed a new interior cabin heating innovation to help improve energy efficiency in EVs. It notes that the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems used to provide adequate thermal comfort conditions for passengers represent the second largest ‘energy thieves’ in electric vehicles. Under adverse winter...

just-auto.com

Automated EV charging startup Easelink raises €8.3m

Easelink, an Austrian startup in the field of automated (cableless charge pads) EV charging has announced an €8.3m Series A funding round led by SET Ventures with participation of EnBW New Ventures, Smartworks, and existing investor Hermann Hauser. Easelink provides a fully automated charging experience and eliminates the need...
insideevs.com

What's The Cheapest Electric Car Of 2022?

Today, there are more affordable electric cars than ever. Ranging from the Hyundai Kona EV to the Mini Cooper SE, it’s now possible to obtain an affordably-priced EV that’s actually compelling. Considering the federal tax credit, many EVs can go far below the $30,000 mark. If you apply...
CAR AND DRIVER

Why Do Electric Cars Still Use 12-Volt Batteries?

Year by year, lithium-ion battery technology improves, and EV range and performance leap forward. We're now seeing electric pickups trucks with what would've been supercar acceleration not too long ago, a sedan with 520 miles of range, and Hyundais and Kias that use 800-volt charging. And yet, most of the electric cars and PHEVs on the road right now, whatever their range or 0-to-60-mph time, depend on a relic to get moving: a 12-volt battery, usually of the lead-acid variety. Your Tesla Model 3 Performance might have dual motors and the ability to drift, but its lithium traction battery is worthless without the help of a battery you might see lining the shelves at your local O'Reilly's. And if you kill it, you'll be bricked, regardless of how much charge is left in the high-voltage battery. In that photo above, the Bronco is jump-starting the Leaf, not the other way around. Water, water everywhere, but not a drop to drink. Why is that?
Springfield News Sun

What’s the cost to ‘fill up’ an electric car?

“I just had a question and wasn’t sure who would have the answer. I think this is something you would know. What is the approximate cost to “fill-up” an electric car? Is it so much per kilowatt or what? I am trying to understand how an electric car saves money or is it just getting away from gas-powered cars due to environmental concerns. Would there be any way to incorporate some type of a built-in charging system that would charge the battery off of the physical movement of the vehicle?”
MotorBiscuit

Tesla: How Much Does It Cost to Install a Charger in Your Garage?

The growing shift to electric vehicles has many considering a Tesla for their next vehicle. But how do you charge one? Many have no initial way to charge a Tesla at home and will have to rely on either workplace charging or public charging stations. Most owners will have to figure out a home charging solution in the future.
Biz Times

Paragon Development Systems acquired by Canadian company

Brookfield-based Paragon Development Systems, Inc. has been acquired by Toronto-based Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. A press release from Converge Technology Solutions Corp. states that consideration for the purchase…
Electric Vehicles
Cars
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Electric Car With The Longest Range

Electric cars were a novelty a decade ago. Tesla was founded in 2003 but did not have meaningful sales until its Model S sedan was released in 2012. In the fourth quarter of last year, it delivered 308,000 vehicles. Today, Tesla is the most valuable company in the world, with a market capitalization of $948 […]
Jacksonville Daily Record

Tesla developer files construction plans for unnamed EV dealership

A developer of Tesla dealerships submitted plans to the city Jan. 14 for an electric vehicle sales center in Atlantic North in Jacksonville. That’s the site where landowner Sleiman Enterprises wants to designate land for an electric vehicle sales showroom and service bays that industry sources suspect is Tesla Inc.
techxplore.com

Controlling complex systems with artificial intelligence

Researchers at ETH Zurich and the Frankfurt School have developed an artificial neural network that can solve challenging control problems. The self-learning system can be used for the optimization of supply chains and production processes as well as for smart grids or traffic control systems. Power cuts, financial network failures...
Nature.com

Reciprocity of thermal diffusion in time-modulated systems

The reciprocity principle governs the symmetry in transmission of electromagnetic and acoustic waves, as well as the diffusion of heat between two points in space, with important consequences for thermal management and energy harvesting. There has been significant recent interest in materials with time-modulated properties, which have been shown to efficiently break reciprocity for light, sound, and even charge diffusion. However, time modulation may not be a plausible approach to break thermal reciprocity, in contrast to the usual perception. We establish a theoretical framework to accurately describe the behavior of diffusive processes under time modulation, and prove that thermal reciprocity in dynamic materials is generally preserved by the continuity equation, unless some external bias or special material is considered. We then experimentally demonstrate reciprocal heat transfer in a time-modulated device. Our findings correct previous misconceptions regarding reciprocity breaking for thermal diffusion, revealing the generality of symmetry constraints in heat transfer, and clarifying its differences from other transport processes in what concerns the principles of reciprocity and microscopic reversibility.
just-auto.com

IonQ and Hyundai Motor to use quantum computing for battery efficiency

IonQ, a specialist in trapped-ion quantum computing, and Hyundai Motor Company announced a partnership to develop new variational quantum eigensolver (VQE) algorithms to study lithium compounds and their chemical reactions involved in battery chemistry. The companies said quantum powered chemistry simulation is expected to significantly enhance the quality of next...
techxplore.com

A framework to optimize the efficiency and comfort of robot-assisted feeding systems

Robots could be invaluable allies for older adults and people with physical disabilities, as they could assist them in their day-to-day life and reduce their reliance on human carers. A type of robotic systems that could be particularly helpful are assisted feeding or bite-transfer robots, which are designed to pick up food from a plate and feed humans who are unable to move their arms or coordinate their movements.
aithority.com

FutureAI Raises $2 Million to Develop Artificial General Intelligence

FutureAI, an early-stage deep technology startup, announced that it has raised $2 million in an initial funding round. The company is developing artificial general intelligence (AGI) that replicates facets of the true understanding common to all human beings. “The fundamental shortcoming of current AI is its inability to understand the...
just-auto.com

Honda invests in Helm.ai to strengthen software technology development

Honda Motor today announced that, in December 2021, the company had invested in California based Helm.ai to strengthen its software technology development in the areas of artificial intelligence (AI) and computer vision technology. The automaker said Helm.ai had key strengths in the area of AI-based image recognition technologies advanced through...
electrek.co

Volvo previews sleek upgrades to Android OS infotainment system for the Polestar 3 and other upcoming EVs

Volvo Cars has announced it will use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 3rd generation digital cockpit technology to help power its infotainment system. Together with Google’s Android Automotive Operating System (AAOS), this upgrade will mean a faster infotainment system offering an ecosystem of features for future drivers of the Polestar 3, Volvo’s forthcoming electric SUV, and other upcoming EVs.
just-auto.com

Toyota delivers Mirai fuel cells to hybrid hydrogen electric rail consortium

Toyota Motor Europe has delivered a first batch of fuel cell modules to Spain’s national hydrogen and fuel cell technology testing centre, Centro Nacional del Hidrogeno (CNH2). The modules will be used in a demonstration train which forms part of the testing phase of the European FCH2Rail project, an...
